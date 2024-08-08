SoundHound stock surges 18% following acquisition of Amelia AI: Good time to buy?

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

SoundHound AI saw its stock price jump by 18% today after announcing the acquisition of Amelia AI in an all-cash deal.

Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

This strategic move has sparked renewed investor interest, as SoundHound positions itself to expand its capabilities and market reach, particularly in the growing field of artificial intelligence (AI).

What is Amelia AI?

Copy link to section

Amelia AI is a leading enterprise AI software company specializing in customer service and automation.

The company’s hyper-intelligent automation tools allow clients to streamline operations and enhance efficiency across various sectors, including healthcare, retail, finance, and telecom.

Amelia’s Intelligent Virtual Agents (IVAs) are particularly valuable, excelling in understanding user sentiment and intent to improve customer experiences through both voice and chat channels.

By leveraging generative AI, Amelia AI enhances customer service across multiple platforms, making it a versatile player in the AI industry.

The acquisition will bring Amelia AI’s impressive client roster—including major companies like Telefonica and Toyota—under SoundHound’s umbrella, significantly expanding its market presence.

How does this acquisition benefit SoundHound AI?

Copy link to section

The acquisition of Amelia AI is a strategic move that allows SoundHound AI to diversify into new verticals such as finance, healthcare, and retail.

This diversification is expected to fuel the company’s future growth by opening up multiple revenue streams and creating new opportunities for innovation.

SoundHound AI, already known for its expertise in voice AI, will now be able to integrate Amelia AI’s generative AI and customer service capabilities into its existing offerings.

This combination is poised to set a new standard in the AI industry, as SoundHound enhances its product portfolio and strengthens its market position.

Financial impact of this acquisition

Copy link to section

While the immediate financial impact of this acquisition will not be evident until the second half of 2025, Amelia AI is projected to contribute $45 million to SoundHound AI’s top line.

This figure represents approximately 30% of SoundHound’s total revenue, and its recurring nature will provide the company with a stable financial base moving forward.

The AI industry is on the brink of explosive growth, with companies expected to spend up to $1 trillion on generative AI in the coming years.

SoundHound AI’s acquisition of Amelia AI positions it well to capitalize on this trend, either by partnering with other companies to create operational synergies or by fending off competitors.

The company’s strategic positioning also raises the possibility that it could become a target for acquisition by a major tech player in the future.

Is now the right time to buy?

Copy link to section

With SoundHound AI’s stock currently trading just above $5, following a 141% rally this year, a lot of optimism has already been priced in.

However, the long-term benefits of the Amelia AI acquisition are likely to become apparent over time, potentially driving the stock price even higher.

While short-term volatility may be a factor, the company’s strategic moves suggest that buying now and weathering any near-term fluctuations could be a wise decision for long-term investors.

SoundHound AI’s acquisition of Amelia AI is a significant strategic move that not only enhances its product offerings but also strengthens its position in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

As the benefits of this acquisition begin to materialize, SoundHound AI could see substantial growth, making it an attractive investment opportunity.