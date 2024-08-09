Iran steps up fake news, cyber operations to meddle in US election, research says

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

As the US presidential election draws nearer, Iran has intensified its efforts to sway American public opinion, joining the ongoing influence campaigns by Russia and China.

According to a new report from Microsoft’s Threat Analysis Center, Iranian operatives are using fake news sites and cyber operations to target voters across the political spectrum.

This move marks a significant escalation in Iran’s attempts to influence the U.S. election, with researchers warning that these activities could increase as voting day approaches.

Fake news sites target both political left and right

Microsoft’s report highlights several fake news sites attributed to Iranian operations, designed to appeal to both liberal and conservative audiences.

One of these sites, Nio Thinker, positions itself as a progressive news outlet, publishing content critical of former President Donald Trump while praising Vice President Kamala Harris.

Another site, Savannah Time, takes on a conservative voice, blending local news with pro-Iranian propaganda, including articles celebrating Iran’s military strength.

These sites appear to be using artificial intelligence tools to repurpose content from legitimate US news sources, altering it to mask the source.

Despite the sophisticated approach, the sites have not yet gained significant traction among US readers or on social media.

However, experts caution that these efforts could become more effective as the election nears, potentially amplifying their impact.

Cyber operations target high-ranking campaign officials

Beyond the creation of fake news sites, the report reveals that Iran-linked groups are also engaging in cyberattacks aimed at high-profile figures within the US election process.

In June, a group affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps attempted to spear-phish a senior official in a presidential campaign.

The attackers used a compromised email account from a former adviser to gain access to sensitive information.

This is not the first time Iran has been accused of interfering in US elections through cyber operations.

While Iranian officials have consistently denied these allegations, the new findings from Microsoft suggest that Iran’s cyber activities are becoming more targeted and sophisticated, posing a growing threat to the integrity of the electoral process.

Global influence operations: Iran joins Russia and China

Iran’s latest efforts are part of a broader pattern of foreign interference in US elections, with Russia and China also actively engaged in similar operations.

The Microsoft report notes that Russian actors, including a group dubbed Storm-1516, are producing propaganda videos in support of Trump and Russian interests.

These videos are disseminated through a network of fake news sites linked to a former US police officer.

China, too, has ramped up its influence campaign, increasingly focusing on video content and using online accounts to stir outrage over pro-Palestinian university protests.

The convergence of these influence operations from multiple foreign actors highlights the complex and multifaceted nature of election interference in the digital age.

As the US presidential election approaches, experts predict that Iran, along with Russia and China, will escalate their efforts to disrupt the electoral process.

This could involve more aggressive cyberattacks targeting candidates and institutions, as well as an increased dissemination of propaganda aimed at deepening divisions within the American electorate.

While the full impact of these operations remains uncertain, the growing sophistication of foreign influence campaigns underscores the need for heightened vigilance.

As election day nears, the U.S. faces a challenging environment where misinformation and cyber threats could play a significant role in shaping the outcome.