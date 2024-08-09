Why Russia and Japan’s crypto acceptance could propel ABBC Coin ($ABBC)

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

The global shift towards cryptocurrency payments is gaining momentum, with significant developments in Russia and Japan signaling a new era for digital assets.

Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

As countries continue to explore and legalize crypto transactions, tokens like ABBC Coin ($ABBC) stand to benefit significantly.

This growing acceptance of crypto payments is not just a trend but a transformative movement in the financial landscape, potentially positioning ABBC Coin for substantial growth.

Russia legalizes crypto payments and mining

Copy link to section

In a groundbreaking move, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law in July 2024 that legalizes cryptocurrency mining and allows businesses to use digital assets for international transactions.

This legislation marks a significant step for Russia as it seeks to bypass U.S. sanctions by leveraging cryptocurrencies.

The new law introduces key concepts such as mining infrastructure operators, mining pools, and address identifiers, setting the stage for a regulated and structured crypto environment.

Breaking: Putin signs both crypto laws.



The State Duma passed two bills on Tuesday. Putin signs them today.



– Legalizing cryptocurrency mining from November 1, 2024.

– Crossborder settlements and exchange trading in digital currency.



Russia are going full crypto. — MartyParty (@martypartymusic) August 8, 2024

Under the new framework, only entities recognized on Russia’s official register can mine cryptocurrencies, although individuals can still participate in mining activities within specified electricity usage limits.

Furthermore, Russian residents must use domestic blockchains for trading digital currencies, with the central bank having the authority to suspend operations that threaten the nation’s financial stability.

This regulatory approach aims to mitigate risks such as financial instability and money laundering while promoting the use of digital currencies in international trade.

Japan’s banking industry embraces crypto

Copy link to section

Japan’s financial sector is also making significant strides in adopting cryptocurrency payments.

Recent reports reveal that 80% of Japanese banks are collaborating with Ripple to enhance international payment systems.

This partnership underscores the rising influence of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies in traditional finance (TradFi), marking a pivotal moment in the industry’s evolution.

WOW! 💥



„Over 60 Japanese banks representing 80% of the Japanese banking industry have partnered with Ripple (which is competing to replace

SWIFT)!"



And every Japanese bank will use #XRP in 2025 according to SBI CEO! 🎌



Source: https://t.co/zB5XvyWF1m… pic.twitter.com/LWR0m4n5iS — 𝓐𝓶𝓮𝓵𝓲𝓮 (@barbie_xrpie) June 7, 2024

SBI Holdings Chairman Yoshitaka Kitao has projected that all Japanese banks will be using Ripple’s XRP by 2025, a development that could revolutionize the global payments landscape.

The adoption of crypto payments by Japanese banks aims to make cross-border transactions faster and more cost-effective, eliminating the delays commonly associated with traditional banking processes.

This shift in focus towards cryptocurrency payment tokens is expected to draw attention to other digital assets like ABBC Coin.

Understanding ABBC Coin

Copy link to section

ABBC Coin is positioned as a key player in the crypto payment sector, addressing the challenges of limited payment options, high fees, and slow transactions in e-commerce.

The project is designed to enhance retail adoption of digital assets and make online shopping more secure and efficient.

ABBC Coin’s blockchain platform offers three main products:

Multi-platform wallet : Supports a variety of assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and ERC-20 tokens, providing users with a versatile tool for managing their digital assets.

: Supports a variety of assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and ERC-20 tokens, providing users with a versatile tool for managing their digital assets. Online shopping application : Allows users to shop online using cryptocurrencies, broadening the scope of e-commerce by integrating digital payments.

: Allows users to shop online using cryptocurrencies, broadening the scope of e-commerce by integrating digital payments. Crypto exchange: Enables secure and low-cost trading of cryptocurrencies, offering a reliable platform for digital asset transactions.

ABBC price outlook

Copy link to section

Currently, ABBC Coin is trading at $0.005916, showing signs of recovery after a prolonged downtrend that saw its value decrease by 26% over the past month and 90% over the past year.

Despite these setbacks, the increasing trend towards crypto payments, as evidenced by developments in Russia and Japan, positions ABBC Coin for potential growth shortly.

As more countries and financial institutions recognize and adopt cryptocurrencies for payments, the demand for tokens like ABBC Coin could surge.

Experts predict that this global shift in the banking industry could drive ABBC Coin’s price towards the $1 mark, offering significant returns for investors who capitalize on this emerging trend.