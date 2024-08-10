BYD’s record sales, global footprint face tariff threats from EU and Canada

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

In July 2024, BYD achieved a significant milestone by setting a new record for new energy vehicle (NEV) sales.

The company sold 342,383 NEVs, marking a robust 30% increase from the previous year. This impressive performance underscores BYD’s growing dominance in the global electric vehicle market.

However, as BYD seeks to broaden its reach into the Canadian market, it faces potential obstacles from both Canadian and European regulators considering new tariffs on Chinese EVs.

Canada weighs tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles

The Canadian government has recently completed a month-long consultation regarding the imposition of tariffs on Chinese EVs.

This move comes as a response to the increasing influx of Chinese-made vehicles, which poses a competitive threat to local automakers.

With the Canadian market poised for BYD’s entry, concerns are mounting about the impact of these foreign vehicles on the domestic industry.

The head of General Motors Canada has publicly supported the imposition of tariffs, arguing that a fair competition environment is essential for encouraging investment and job creation.

He emphasized that government action is crucial to maintaining a level playing field.

The argument against Chinese EVs centers on their substantial state subsidies, which critics claim distort market competition and endanger local industries.

The Canadian government appears to have strong domestic support for such measures, including endorsements from organizations like the Global Automakers of Canada, Unifor, and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

However, the specific details regarding the potential tariffs are still under discussion.

Recent developments in the US, where tariffs on Chinese EVs were raised from 25% to 100% in just two months, have further complicated the landscape.

Europe escalates tariff measures against Chinese EVs

Europe has already implemented tariffs of up to 38% on Chinese electric vehicles, with additional measures possibly in the pipeline.

The European authorities, who recently enforced new tariffs on July 5th, are now contemplating backdating these tariffs to March.

Such a move could further strain relations and escalate tensions between Europe and Chinese manufacturers.

The European Union’s stringent approach has prompted a response from China, which has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO).

China argues that its support for EV manufacturers is compliant with WTO rules and thus should not be penalized by Europe.

In retaliation, China has initiated investigations into European exports of pork and French cognac, reflecting the broader geopolitical friction.

Despite these challenges, BYD remains undeterred.

The company continues to expand its global footprint, with plans to launch its vehicles in Pakistan by the end of next week. As the fifth-largest country by population, Pakistan represents a significant opportunity for BYD, particularly in the low-priced car segment.

Impact of tariffs on global EV markets

The potential tariffs imposed by both Canada and Europe could have far-reaching consequences for the global electric vehicle market.

For BYD and other Chinese manufacturers, these trade barriers might limit their growth in key international markets.

However, the company’s ongoing expansion into new regions suggests a strategic effort to mitigate these risks and tap into emerging opportunities.

The evolving trade dynamics highlight the complex interplay between international trade policies and the rapidly growing EV sector.

As governments worldwide grapple with the challenges of balancing domestic industry protection with fostering innovation, the outcome of these tariff disputes will be crucial in shaping the future of global automotive markets.

BYD’s record sales and strategic expansions illustrate the company’s resilience and adaptability in a competitive and often contentious global landscape.

While tariffs pose challenges, BYD’s continued growth underscores its pivotal role in the global transition to electric mobility.