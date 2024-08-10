Chile’s last steel mill to close amid Chinese import competition

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Chile’s only steel mill, Huachipato, is set to shut down indefinitely by September, marking a significant setback for the country’s industrial sector.

The mill, operated by CAP, has struggled to compete with an influx of cheap Chinese steel imports, leading to more than $500 million in losses over the past two years.

Despite government efforts, including the imposition of tariffs on Chinese steel, the mill’s closure underscores the challenges faced by domestic industries in the face of global competition.

The impact of Chinese imports on Chile’s steel industry

The Huachipato mill, located in Chile’s central Bio Bio region, has been a cornerstone of the country’s industrial economy for decades.

The plant is a critical supplier of steel materials to Chile’s copper mining industry, employing around 20,000 people directly and indirectly.

However, the mill has been unable to withstand the competitive pressure from Chinese imports, which have flooded the market with cheaper alternatives.

According to CAP, the influx of Chinese steel has made it impossible to raise prices, rendering the mill’s operations economically unviable.

This situation highlights a broader trend across Latin America, where cheap Chinese exports have surged in various sectors, disrupting local industries.

In 2023 alone, the region imported a record 10 million tonnes of Chinese steel, a 44% increase from the previous year, according to the Latin American steel industry group Alacero.

Government intervention and its limitations

In an attempt to protect its domestic steel industry, the Chilean government imposed temporary tariffs on Chinese steel earlier this year.

Specifically, a 34% duty was placed on steel balls from China, along with a 25% tariff on the bars used to manufacture them.

These measures were intended to level the playing field for local producers like CAP and Molycop, another key player in Chile’s steel industry.

Despite these efforts, the tariffs have proven insufficient in mitigating the impact of Chinese competition.

CAP announced that market conditions, even with the tariffs in place, prevented any significant increase in steel prices, making it impossible to sustain its operations.

This has led to criticism from various stakeholders, including the Chilean government. Economy Minister Nicolás Grau expressed his frustration with CAP’s decision, calling it “irresponsible.”

He criticized both CAP and Molycop for failing to reach an agreement on sales and pricing that could have leveraged the new market conditions created by the tariffs.

Grau emphasized the government’s continued efforts to reverse the mill’s closure, though the chances of success appear slim.

Broader implications for Chile and Latin America

The closure of the Huachipato mill is more than just a blow to Chile’s steel industry; it has broader implications for the country’s economy and its relationship with China.

As China is Chile’s largest trading partner, accounting for nearly 40% of the country’s exports, the decision to impose tariffs and the subsequent fallout could strain economic relations between the two nations.

In June, China’s ambassador to Santiago voiced concerns that the tariffs had “harmed the legitimate interests of Chinese steel companies” and “damaged the economic and commercial relationship” between China and Chile.

These diplomatic tensions add another layer of complexity to the already challenging economic environment.

Furthermore, the situation in Chile reflects a larger issue affecting many countries in Latin America and Asia, where domestic industries are struggling to compete with the influx of cheaper Chinese goods.

The aggressive pricing and abundant supply of Chinese products are increasingly putting pressure on local manufacturers, leading to job losses and the closure of long-standing businesses.

The future of Chile’s industrial landscape

The closure of Huachipato leaves Chile without a domestic steel production facility, raising concerns about the future of the country’s industrial sector.

The loss of such a significant employer and supplier to the copper mining industry could have ripple effects throughout the economy, particularly in the Bio Bio region.

As Chile grapples with these challenges, it may need to explore new strategies to protect and revitalize its industrial base.

This could involve further government intervention, diversification of the industrial sector, or increased investment in technology and innovation to enhance competitiveness.

While the immediate outlook for Chile’s steel industry is bleak, the country’s response to this crisis will be crucial in determining the future direction of its industrial policy.

As global competition intensifies, Chile will need to adapt and innovate to ensure the sustainability of its key industries.