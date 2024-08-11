Terra Classic, Beam, Akash prices rise as focus shifts to BitBot

Cryptocurrency prices did well during the weekend as the recent sense of fear among investors faded. The Beam token rose by over 16% on Sunday while Akash Network (AKT), Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET), and Terra Classic (LUNC) jumped by double digits.

Most big coins were also in the green, with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana rising by over 2% from Friday. Meanwhile, traders are still focusing on Bitbot, the upcoming Telegram trading bot that had a highly successful token sale.

Cryptocurrencies are rising

There are a few reasons why the prices of most digital coins is rising. First, data shows that the crypto fear and greed index has moved from the fear level of 35 to the neutral point of 55. This trend means that it could rise to the greed zone of 60. In most cases, cryptocurrencies do well when there is a sense of greed in the market.

Second, the coins rose as hopes jumped that more governments will embrace these digital coins. In the United States, Donald Trump has pledged to maintain the country’s Bitcoin holdings, which stands at over 213k. There are also signs that he will agree to setting it as a country’s reserve.

Last week, Russian President Putin signed into law a bill that legalized Bitcoin and mining in a major change of tune. Analysts believe that China could now move to unban these coins, a move that would be positive for the coins.

Third, there are signs that the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates in the next meeting in September. That’s because the labor market has deteriorated while inflation has continued dropping in the past few months.

Federal Reserve rate cuts would trigger more gains among risky assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies as we saw in 2021.

BitBot token claim continues

