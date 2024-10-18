UK budget 2024: which taxes might Rachel Reeves increase?

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is preparing for one of the most significant UK budget presentations in years, facing the challenge of closing a £40 billion funding gap.

Economic pressures such as inflation and slow growth have placed the country’s public finances under intense scrutiny.

The question now is whether new taxes or cuts to public services will be used to address the shortfall.

Can new taxes solve the £40 billion shortfall?

The £40 billion gap follows previous concerns about a £22 billion deficit.

With the economy in a fragile state, Reeves’ proposals will have wide-reaching effects on government departments, businesses, and the public.

While concerns about tax hikes loom large, Labour’s manifesto has ruled out increases in income tax, National Insurance, and VAT, leaving limited options for raising the necessary funds.

One likely solution is increasing National Insurance (NI) contributions for employers.

While Labour has ruled out any increases for employees, Reeves has signalled a willingness to impose additional NI costs on businesses.

This could involve raising the current NI rate on salaries (currently at 13.8%) or introducing NI on employer-paid pension contributions at around 2%.

An increase in NI related to pension contributions could generate between £17 billion and £22 billion, while a 1% increase in salaries might raise an additional £8.5 billion.

Together, these measures could cover a significant portion of the funding gap without directly impacting individual taxpayers.

Will fuel duty hike contribute £4 billion?

Another possibility is a long-overdue increase in fuel duty. Frozen for over a decade, this tax could be revisited, particularly as fuel prices decline.

A 10p per litre increase could raise between £4 billion and £5 billion, though the shift to electric vehicles and the planned phase-out of petrol and diesel cars by 2035 would limit long-term revenue.

Capital Gains Tax (CGT) may also be revised, with a focus on aligning taxes on unearned wealth (like dividends) with income tax rates.

Currently, CGT rates are lower than income tax rates (20% for capital gains, and 24% for property).

Raising CGT rates could generate around £6 billion annually. However, Labour has been cautious about increasing taxes on second properties, fearing it could deter property transactions.

Inheritance tax reform is another area Reeves could target, with potential changes aimed at redistributing wealth.

While such adjustments could raise an estimated £3 billion to £5 billion, critics warn that they may discourage investment and have broader economic implications.

Public reaction to these potential tax hikes remains mixed. Many are concerned about their finances amid economic uncertainty.

The opposition is likely to seize on the budget as an opportunity to criticize the government’s approach, questioning the fairness of further financial burdens after years of austerity.

The stakes are high as the budget approaches. The outcome will not only determine the UK’s immediate financial future but could also shape the political landscape for years to come.

How Reeves navigates the £40 billion gap, while balancing public sentiment and economic pressures, will be closely watched.