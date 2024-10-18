Worldcoin introduces new Orb and advanced verifications as it rebrands to World Network

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Worldcoin (WLD) co-founders Sam Altman and Alex Blania introduced various updates for the AI token, including advanced verification tools. Further, they changed the crypto’s name to World Network to align with the project’s mission.

World enhances verification with next-gen Orb devices

Sam Altman’s project has encountered regulatory challenges globally, with many jurisdictions skeptical about its iris-scanning approval method. Meanwhile, the team unveiled high-end Orb devices for faster and more efficient human verifications.

The announcement stated:

The next generation Orb unveiled at the new world event offers more advanced technologies that enable World ID proof of human verifications to scale faster and more efficiently than before.

The new Orb uses NVIDIA’s advanced Jetson chipset, guaranteeing 5x performance when fighting against deep-fake fraud. Moreover, the auditable external SD Card and 30% fewer parts make it easier to build.

These updates, alongside significant software and hardware improvements, have allowed the project to create new operating models, including self-serve Orb kiosks, on-demand Orbs, and flagship locations.

Other key announcements

Worldcoin has continued its development despite controversies that have seen the native WLD underperforming as holders endured substantial losses.

Besides rebranding to World Network and taking its verification game to another level with the new Orb devices, more announcements during yesterday’s event reflected the project’s dedication to persistent expansion.

World Chain goes live: The Worldcoin Foundation launched World Chain, a revolutionary blockchain looking to advance “human activity and transactions.” The new network enjoys support from well-known service providers in the crypto-tech space, including Etherscan, Dune, Safe, Uniswap, Optimism, and Alchemy. Meanwhile, World App users and World ID holders started switching to World Chain yesterday – 17 October.

World 1D 3.0: The team introduced World ID 3.0 as the most innovative update, seeking to boost the project’s access to the masses yet to complete Orb verification. With the World ID Credentials, users can store their data in the World App and use World ID to verify things like passport ownership, nationality, and age.

Moreover, World ID 3.0 uses World Network’s next-gen SMPC setup, World ID Deep Face, and AMPC to fight online fraud.

World App 3.0: This upgrade boasts a new functionality – Mini apps – to allow unspecified World ID verifications and third-party applications to run within the World App.

Also, World App 3.0 includes updated community and security features, with its innovative wallet featuring World Pay and Vault.

WLD price performance

The native token displayed bearishness at press time, down from the daily high of $2.3136 to $2.19. The prevailing decline likely reflects a cool-off following last week’s 30% jump.

Meanwhile, the community is yet to digest crucial announcements from yesterday’s event. The rebrand sets Worldcoin on a new path, with innovative upgrades such as World Chain, World ID, and World App transforming the project’s ecosystem to retain and attract new users.

The significant updates could be crucial for stable WLD price performance in the upcoming times.