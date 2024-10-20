Explained: What is Elon Musk’s $1 million-a-day giveaway plan

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Billionaire Elon Musk has launched a bold initiative, promising to give away $1 million each day until the November 2024 election to individuals who sign an online petition supporting the US Constitution.

The campaign, which blends philanthropy with political activism, is part of Musk’s broader effort to rally support for Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Musk wasted no time with his promise.

During a recent event in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, he handed a $1 million check to John Dreher, an unsuspecting attendee, surprising the crowd.

“By the way, John had no idea. So anyway, you’re welcome,” Musk said as he made the announcement.

The giveaway is the latest example of Musk leveraging his wealth to influence the 2024 presidential race, which pits Trump against Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

While the campaign has drawn both support and criticism, Musk’s actions underscore his desire to reshape the political landscape ahead of a crucial election.

Musk’s America PAC mobilizes voters in battleground states

At the heart of Musk’s effort is America PAC, a political action committee he founded to support Trump’s campaign.

The organization focuses on registering and mobilizing voters in key battleground states like Pennsylvania. However, reports indicate the group has encountered challenges in meeting its voter turnout goals.

Musk has emphasized the importance of this election, framing it as a defining moment for the nation.

Speaking at the Pennsylvania rally, Musk said,

“If Harris wins, it will be the last election,” suggesting that fundamental freedoms in the US could be threatened under a Harris presidency.

The event marked Musk’s third rally in Pennsylvania within three days, underscoring the strategic importance of the state in Trump’s re-election bid.

Musk also encouraged supporters to vote early and actively persuade others to head to the polls.

Controversial remarks and petition gather attention

Musk’s remarks at the rally drew attention for their provocative tone. He referenced two assassination attempts on Trump as evidence that the former president is disrupting the political status quo.

In contrast, Musk claimed that no one has attempted to harm Harris because she represents continuity.

“Assassinating a puppet is worthless,” Musk asserted, reiterating a point he had made previously on social media.

The $1 million-a-day giveaway is tied to an online petition that reads:

“The First and Second Amendments guarantee freedom of speech and the right to bear arms. By signing below, I am pledging my support for the First and Second Amendments.”

Those attending the Harrisburg event were required to sign the petition, which serves a dual purpose.

Beyond expressing support for constitutional rights, the petition allows America PAC to collect contact details from attendees, building a database of potential Trump voters for future outreach efforts.

Financial influence raises questions about democracy

Musk’s use of personal wealth to sway political outcomes raises questions about the role of billionaires in electoral processes.

While philanthropy is not unusual during election cycles, Musk’s direct financial involvement—through giveaways tied to political support—blurs the lines between charity and influence.

Political analysts point out that Musk’s actions reflect broader trends in US politics, where wealthy individuals and interest groups often play outsized roles in campaigns.

America PAC’s struggles, however, suggest that even with substantial resources, grassroots voter mobilization remains a challenging task.

What’s next in Musk’s strategy?

As the election nears, Musk’s strategy will likely continue to evolve. With daily giveaways set to continue until November, his campaign aims to build momentum and draw media attention.

Analysts note that the initiative also serves as a test of Musk’s influence and ability to rally support in critical swing states.

Whether Musk’s efforts will sway enough voters to secure a victory for Trump remains uncertain.

But his involvement in the campaign highlights the growing intersection of wealth, technology, and politics—a trend that is reshaping the way elections are contested in the digital age.