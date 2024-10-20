How Taylor Swift’s merch could give Target an edge over Costco

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Costco may have gold bars, but Target is banking on its own kind of gold: Taylor Swift merchandise.

The retailer announced exclusive Taylor Swift products for release on Black Friday, including a vinyl, CD, and a special book chronicling the singer’s experiences during her blockbuster Eras Tour.

The move is part of Target’s ongoing collaboration with the pop icon, adding to more than ten exclusive versions of her albums the store has released.

Swift’s fandom is renowned for its appetite for collectibles, and analysts believe this new offering could provide a significant boost to Target’s sales during the holiday season.

Analysts predict Taylor Swift merch could lift Target’s Q4 sales

UBS analyst Michael Lasser sees the Taylor Swift partnership as a strategic play to generate excitement, increase traffic, and build customer loyalty.

According to a Morning Consult survey, 69% of US adults identify as fans of Taylor Swift, with 16% of those identifying as avid fans—amounting to approximately 42 million superfans.

Lasser estimates that if just 2% of those avid fans purchase both the album and the book, Target’s fourth-quarter sales could increase by $100 million.

He also noted that these projections are conservative, as they don’t account for additional in-store purchases fans may make during their visits.

Beyond the direct impact on merchandise revenue, Lasser says the collaboration underscores Target’s focus on “newness, innovation, and exclusivity,” elements that can create buzz and differentiate the retailer during the competitive holiday season.

Fans prepare to line up early for Taylor Swift releases

Swift’s fans, known for their dedication, are already gearing up for the release.

The merch will be available in Target stores on Black Friday and online starting the next day.

Many fans expect items to sell out quickly, much like Swift’s tour merchandise, which reportedly generated $200 million during the 2023 leg alone.

Resellers are also expected to capitalize on the high demand, raising concerns that items could sell out even faster.

Analysts suggest that Target may consider following Costco’s example of setting purchase limits, as it did with gold bars, to manage inventory and prevent hoarding.

Can Taylor Swift’s fandom drive sustained growth for Target?

While Taylor Swift’s merch can create a buzz, its impact on Target’s overall revenue may be limited.

Hard lines, the category that includes entertainment sales, accounted for only 13% of Target’s total revenue in the quarter ending August 2024.

However, in a retail landscape where Target has faced market share losses, any strategy that keeps customers engaged can be valuable.

Lasser emphasized that the timing of the release could help Target during a potentially volatile holiday shopping season, writing, “These launches should provide a differentiated driver of traffic.”

Taylor Swift has already proven her economic influence through her record-breaking tours and merchandise sales—an impact dubbed “Swiftonomics.”

If this partnership proves as successful as analysts predict, Target could enjoy a significant lift from the Swift effect, helping the retailer compete with giants like Costco.

What’s next for Target in a crowded retail market?

Beyond the Black Friday releases, Target aims to continue leveraging partnerships and exclusive merchandise to drive customer loyalty.

The retailer’s collaboration with Swift follows a trend of brands partnering with celebrities to stand out in a crowded retail environment.

While Costco focuses on essentials and high-demand products like gold bars, Target’s strategy leans into cultural relevance and fan engagement, aiming to attract younger, trend-savvy shoppers.

As the holiday season approaches, these strategies will be critical for both retailers to capture consumer attention and spending.