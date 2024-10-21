Bitcoin price approaches $69K as open interest reaches record $40.5B

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

The cryptocurrency market has shown strong upward momentum, gaining 1.79% in market capitalization, now standing at $2.38 trillion.

Alongside this, 24-hour trading volumes have surged by 65.13%, reflecting heightened trader activity.

The Fear & Greed Index, currently at 63, indicates a growing sense of market optimism, driven in part by Bitcoin’s increasing dominance, which has reached 57.2%.

The market’s positive trend highlights increased investor confidence, with Bitcoin and select altcoins experiencing substantial gains, while others face minor declines.

BTC approaches $70k with record $40.5B in open interest

Bitcoin has continued its upward trend, with prices now close to $69,107.

Open interest in Bitcoin derivatives reached a record $40.5 billion, suggesting that traders are optimistic about a potential breakthrough above the $70k level.

Last week, Bitcoin ETFs recorded $2.13 billion in inflows, further strengthening investor confidence.

While the current price is still 6.51% below its all-time high, Bitcoin’s momentum remains robust, signaling a possible test of resistance levels in the coming days.

Ethereum has shown a notable 3.66% increase in the last 24 hours, bolstered by $78.89 million in weekly inflows into US spot ETH ETFs.

Its market dominance has held steady at 13.8%, underscoring its solid standing in the broader crypto market. Solana, meanwhile, emerged as a top performer, rising 6.59% to reach $170.39.

The token’s performance signals heightened interest in its network, positioning it as a standout among altcoins. In contrast, XRP saw a modest rise of 1.22%, with its price reaching $0.5487.

Apecoin soars 100% on Apechain launch

Apecoin has made headlines with a 100% price surge following the launch of the Apechain network.

The token’s price rose sharply from $0.88 to $1.62 within six hours, marking a significant boost.

Other tokens like dydx and Mina also experienced substantial gains, with increases of 25.81% and 12.92%, respectively.

These altcoins have captured market attention, benefiting from new developments and enhanced trading activity.

Despite the market’s positive trend, some assets have faced declines.

Aerodrome Finance dropped by 2.05%, while Litecoin saw a 0.87% dip.

Similarly, Mantra experienced a 1.95% decrease.

These declines reflect the varied performance of digital assets, where gains in one area can coincide with losses in another, underscoring the market’s inherent volatility.

With the rise in Bitcoin ETF inflows and growing open interest, the focus remains on whether Bitcoin can surpass the $70k mark.

Ethereum’s consistent growth and Solana’s standout performance also provide a positive outlook for the market.

As market sentiment continues to shift towards greed, the coming days will be pivotal in determining the next phase of cryptocurrency price movements.