Disney plans to name CEO Bob Iger’s successor by ‘early 2026’

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Disney aims to announce Bob Iger’s replacement as CEO by early 2026, providing insight into the company’s succession planning efforts.

Advertisement Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

The timeline was confirmed in a company update on Monday, marking a significant step toward leadership transition.

Advertisement

Iger, who returned to Disney in 2022, extended his contract to December 31, 2026, delaying retirement once again after previously handing over control to Bob Chapek in 2020.

The decision signals that Disney’s search for a new leader is progressing steadily, with the company striving for a smooth transition.

Copy link to section

According to reports from CNBC, Disney has recently interviewed several potential candidates for the top position.

These include ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro, Disney experiences chairman Josh D’Amaro, and Disney entertainment co-chairmen Dana Walden and Alan Bergman.

The entertainment giant’s board, led by the newly-appointed succession planning committee, is working to ensure a well-structured handover.

James Gorman named chairman to guide the transition

Copy link to section

In a related move, Disney announced that James Gorman, the current executive chairman of Morgan Stanley, will become Disney’s chairman starting December 31, 2024.

Gorman took charge of the board’s succession planning committee in August and will now play a key role in identifying and preparing Iger’s successor.

Gorman emphasized the importance of a smooth transition in the press release, stating, “A critical priority before us is to appoint a new CEO, which we now expect to announce in early 2026.

This timing reflects the progress the Succession Planning Committee and the Board are making and will allow ample time for a successful transition before the conclusion of Bob Iger’s contract in December 2026.”

Transition timing designed to stabilize Disney’s future

Copy link to section

The succession timeline offers a path for Disney to ensure continuity in leadership and operational focus through a challenging economic and entertainment landscape.

With the entertainment industry undergoing shifts due to evolving streaming dynamics and park operations, the new CEO will inherit a complex environment.

Disney’s planning reflects its intention to align the leadership change with Iger’s contract end, allowing for a gradual and stable transition.

The board’s early 2026 target provides time for the incoming CEO to adjust to their new role before officially taking over.

Iger’s tenure, marked by expansion and strategic pivots—including the acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm—leaves big shoes to fill.

His leadership has defined an era for Disney, and finding the right successor will be crucial in navigating the company’s future.

While Disney has not disclosed further details on the potential candidates’ timelines, the market will closely watch the transition process.

Iger’s leadership and strategic moves have shaped Disney’s growth, and stakeholders are looking for a successor who can maintain the company’s trajectory amid industry challenges.

With Gorman’s appointment and the search narrowing, Disney aims to reassure investors of its commitment to a structured handover.