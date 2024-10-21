Is Tesla launching a phone now?

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Rumours of a Tesla smartphone have been circulating since 2021, despite no official announcement from the company.

Speculation began with a YouTube concept video, sparking widespread discussions online about the potential for a Tesla-branded phone.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has denied these rumours on multiple occasions, including in a June 2024 livestream.

Some analysts believe a Tesla phone could eventually become a reality, seeing it as a logical next step for the company’s connected ecosystem.

This divide between official statements and market predictions keeps the debate alive.

Musk’s June 2024 statement

In a livestream in June 2024, Elon Musk directly addressed the ongoing speculation about a Tesla smartphone.

He stated, “We are not going to do a Tesla phone.” This announcement followed previous discussions where he had dismissed similar rumours.

Despite his clear position, the statement failed to end speculation, especially as some analysts and enthusiasts continue to see potential in a Tesla phone.

November 2023 hint

After Tesla’s acquisition of Twitter (now X) in November 2023, Musk hinted at the idea of an “alternative phone” in response to concerns about potential app store restrictions.

While this statement led to a surge in speculation, Musk later clarified that Tesla had no immediate plans to develop a smartphone.

This back-and-forth communication has fuelled ongoing debates about the company’s future in the smartphone market.

Analysts’ perspective

Despite Musk’s denials, some analysts, including those at Morgan Stanley, view a Tesla smartphone as a potential strategic move.

They argue that a Tesla phone could enhance the user experience by integrating seamlessly with Tesla’s connected car features.

For example, existing smartphone apps already allow Tesla owners to unlock and control their vehicles remotely, suggesting that a Tesla-branded device could offer an even more streamlined experience.

This possibility has kept the concept alive in market analyses, despite the lack of concrete plans from Tesla.

Security concerns fuel further speculation of a Tesla phone launch

Elon Musk’s recent comments about security concerns regarding the integration of X with OpenAI’s ChatGPT have added to the speculation.

Some observers believe that a Tesla phone could address these issues by offering a more secure platform, particularly as data privacy becomes increasingly critical for technology companies.

While Musk has not committed to developing such a device, he has suggested that the idea isn’t entirely off the table, leaving room for interpretation.

As of now, a Tesla phone remains firmly in the realm of speculation.

Musk’s consistent denials in both 2023 and 2024 have been clear, but analysts’ views and ongoing discussions among tech enthusiasts suggest that the door isn’t completely closed on the idea.

The gap between official statements and market expectations highlights the ongoing interest in how Tesla might expand its ecosystem in the future.

Without an official announcement, the Tesla phone remains an idea rather than an imminent product.