Microsoft set to launch autonomous AI agents in November, challenging Salesforce’s dominance

Microsoft will enable businesses to create their own autonomous AI agents starting next month, escalating its competition with Salesforce, which introduced its agentic AI tools in September.

This move aims to expand Microsoft’s offerings in AI, allowing more companies to design custom AI solutions through its Copilot Studio platform.

At the “AI Tour” event in London, Microsoft announced the public preview of autonomous agents through Copilot Studio, building on the private preview phase that began in May.

These AI agents are designed to function as virtual assistants, performing tasks without human intervention, and are considered a significant step forward in the evolution of large language model-based AI.

Microsoft’s Copilot Studio provides a platform for businesses to design these agents using natural language commands, simplifying the creation process. With this update, companies can now integrate more advanced AI capabilities into their workflows.

Microsoft expands AI capabilities in Dynamics 365

Microsoft also revealed plans to introduce ten new autonomous agents within its Dynamics 365 suite, which includes tools for sales, customer service, finance, and supply chain management.

These agents aim to streamline processes across different business functions, offering tailored solutions for various enterprise needs.

The introduction of these AI agents in Dynamics 365 positions Microsoft to compete more directly with Salesforce, which recently launched its Agentforce platform for enterprise AI.

By integrating autonomous agents into its product suite, Microsoft is working to enhance the automation capabilities of its enterprise customers.

What can businesses achieve with AI agents?

Autonomous AI agents can perform a wide range of tasks, from analysing customer data to managing emails and workflows.

An example showcased during Microsoft’s event involved an AI agent developed at consulting firm McKinsey.

The agent efficiently processed client emails, mapped them to relevant industry terms, and identified the appropriate person to handle follow-up actions.

This automation, according to McKinsey, has the potential to reduce lead times by up to 90%. Such time savings demonstrate the potential benefits of AI agents for businesses aiming to improve productivity and operational efficiency.

Microsoft faces increasing competition from Salesforce in AI

The race between Microsoft and Salesforce is heating up in the AI sector.

At the Dreamforce event last month in San Francisco, Salesforce introduced Agentforce, which enables businesses to create their own AI agents.

Salesforce has positioned its solution as more integrated with enterprise data, questioning whether Microsoft’s Copilot model can adequately serve the needs of large organisations.

The competition between the two companies extends beyond AI tools.

Salesforce’s CEO, Marc Benioff, has previously called on regulators to scrutinise Microsoft’s acquisition of LinkedIn, highlighting the longstanding rivalry between the two tech giants.

Microsoft partners with UK government for AI adoption

In addition to its AI announcements, Microsoft revealed a new agreement with the UK government.

This five-year deal, secured through the Crown Commercial Service, will provide public sector organisations with access to Microsoft’s AI capabilities.

The agreement includes services like Microsoft 365, Azure, and the AI-powered Microsoft 365 Copilot.

By offering these tools to public sector entities, Microsoft aims to support digital transformation across government departments.

This partnership reflects the broader trend of public sector organisations adopting advanced AI solutions to improve service delivery and operational efficiency.