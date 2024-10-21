Robinhood launches high-risk margin trading in UK following regulatory approval

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Robinhood has announced the launch of margin trading in the UK, enabling investors to borrow funds to amplify their trades. This development, which follows the platform’s discussions with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), will allow UK users greater access to advanced investment tools traditionally reserved for a select group of high-net-worth individuals.

The new margin trading option allows UK users to leverage their existing assets as collateral to acquire additional securities.

Unlike many UK platforms that restrict margin trading to high-net-worth clients, Robinhood’s initiative seeks to democratize access to this trading strategy.

Competitors offering similar services include Interactive Brokers, IG, and CMC Markets, but margin trading remains relatively uncommon in the UK due to regulatory concerns about the risks involved.

Robinhood’s foray into margin trading follows the introduction of a securities lending product in September, which enables users to earn passive income on their stock holdings. The platform is promoting “competitive” interest rates for its margin loans, which range from 6.25% for loans up to $50,000 to 5.2% for loans of $50 million and above.

Jordan Sinclair, president of Robinhood UK, emphasized the platform’s mission to dismantle barriers to entry for everyday investors.

“There are so many barriers to entry,” Sinclair stated in an interview with CNBC.

Ultimately, we want to break down those stigmas and barriers to basic investing tools.

He added that for the right customers, margin trading can be an effective way to diversify and expand their portfolios.

However, margin trading carries inherent risks, particularly for retail investors.

By using borrowed funds, traders can amplify their investments; for instance, a $10,000 investment in Tesla could be made with only $1,000 upfront if using 10x leverage.

While this strategy can yield substantial returns in a rising market, it also increases the potential for significant losses if asset values decline.

Robinhood initially launched in the UK last November but was unable to offer margin trading until now due to regulatory discussions.

Sinclair explained that gaining the FCA’s confidence involved demonstrating the platform’s US product history and eligibility criteria.

To mitigate risks for users, Robinhood has established stringent safeguards, requiring a minimum deposit of $2,000 in cash for margin trading and ensuring that customers voluntarily opt into the service.

Sinclair reassured potential users that Robinhood’s customers’ uninvested cash is protected up to $2.5 million by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), providing an added layer of security for users navigating the complexities of margin trading.

With this launch, Robinhood aims to make margin trading accessible to a broader audience in the UK, positioning itself as a competitive player in the international trading market.