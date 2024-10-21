UK’s L&G considers entry into crypto with blockchain-based market funds

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Legal & General (L&G), the London-based pension and investment management giant, is exploring opportunities in the growing blockchain-based tokenization market.

The firm, managing assets worth $1.5 trillion, is looking to leverage blockchain technology to enhance efficiency and expand its investment offerings.

Tokenization allows traditional assets, such as the US. Treasuries-backed money-market funds, are to be represented as tokens on a blockchain.

This move is part of a broader trend, with major players like BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, State Street, and Abrdn already venturing into this space.

What is tokenization?

Tokenization refers to converting conventional assets into digital tokens that can be traded on a blockchain.

This process enables easier transfer of ownership, greater transparency, and potentially lower transaction costs. Interest in this technology surged when BlackRock launched its BUIDL fund on the Ethereum blockchain.

Other asset managers, such as Franklin Templeton and State Street, followed suit, offering tokenized versions of their funds.

Legal & General’s entry into this market could further solidify blockchain’s role in reshaping traditional finance.

L&G evaluates blockchain-based solutions

L&G is assessing ways to introduce tokenized formats for its Legal & General Investment Management Liquidity funds.

This initiative aims to harness blockchain’s benefits to deliver investment solutions more efficiently and at a lower cost.

As part of its strategy, L&G aims to provide broader access to these solutions, reaching a wider pool of investors through digital platforms.

This approach aligns with industry-wide efforts to digitize financial products, making them more accessible and scalable.

L&G’s engagement with blockchain technology dates back to 2019. That year, the firm announced plans to use Amazon Web Services’ managed blockchain system to streamline its insurance business.

Specifically, L&G utilised blockchain for managing and recording bulk annuity transactions, demonstrating its commitment to exploring innovative solutions.

This early adoption laid the groundwork for its current exploration of blockchain-based tokenization, reflecting the firm’s readiness to adapt to technological advancements.

Tokenization could reshape investment opportunities

Tokenization is seen as a way to democratize access to investment products by reducing barriers.

By converting assets into tokens, investors gain easier access to diversified portfolios without the traditional costs and complexities.

Legal & General’s move to tokenization could make their liquidity funds more accessible to a broader range of investors, potentially attracting interest from both retail and institutional markets.

As competition in the tokenization space grows, L&G’s strategic pivot could provide a competitive edge.

With $1.5 trillion in assets under management, Legal & General’s foray into tokenization could signal a significant shift in the industry.

The firm’s move may encourage other asset managers to explore similar strategies, especially as the finance industry seeks to adopt more efficient, digital solutions.

As blockchain continues to gain traction in traditional finance, L&G’s involvement could accelerate the adoption of tokenized investment products, creating new opportunities for market participants.