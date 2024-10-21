Whales on Notcoin (NOT) shopping spree as altcoin market eyes 400% growth

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Notcoin (NOT) experiences massive interest from large-scale cryptocurrency investors. IntoTheBlock data shows whales have increasingly accumulated the Telegram-based token over the previous month, magnifying their activity last week.

Advertisement Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

Source – IntoTheBlock

The altcoin reflected this optimism with elevated prices, up 10% and 3% in the past month and week, respectively. Notcoin’s bounce-back has renewed optimism for Telegram projects, which lost their appeal following Hamster Kombat’s disappointments.

Advertisement

Also, the broad market resurgence has boosted investor hopes for massive recoveries, explaining the improved whale activity in assets such as Notcoin.

Altcoin market braces for solid rallies

Copy link to section

The crypto space displays consolidation trends, with most digital tokens flashing reduced volatility. Nonetheless, this could be the start of the highly awaited altcoin season.

Renowned crypto analyst World of Charts revealed interesting developments for alts. He highlighted that the altcoin market capitalization chart showcased a descending wedge pattern, which could trigger a 300 – 400% augmentation.

The bullish setup signals potential price surges for alternative cryptos in the upcoming sessions.

The market seems to follow the analyst’s prediction. The altcoin market cap broke beyond the pattern’s upper boundary at press time, confirming imminent rallies for alts.

Such staggering growth would mean robust rallies for altcoins, and whale trends present NOT among the tokens poised for remarkable uptrends in an alt season.

NOT performance – the rapid gains and subsequent plunge

Copy link to section

Notcoin took the altcoin space by storm after gaining over 2,800% within a month following its mid-May 2024 trading debut. The massive user base, with over 35 million individuals participating in NOT redemption immediately after its launch, catalyzed the remarkable growth.

Such sentiments propelled the token’s market cap to $2.56 billion before bears emerged. The metric stands at $828,461,562.54, reflecting significant declines from June 2024 peaks.

Source – Coinmarketcap

Also, NOT price surged to ATHs of $0.0293 before plummeting to press time values of $0.0081 – down 45% from all-time highs.

Nevertheless, the current outlook shows the pullback could be securing a solid bottom. The surging interest from whale investors, the looming altcoin season, and Notcoin’s latest price performance suggest user optimism and impending rallies.

The coin kick-started its recent upsurge after retesting the support level near $0.0069 several times. The current momentum could send prices beyond the $0.0106 resistance.

Notcoin current price

Copy link to section

The in-game token changed hands at $0.0081 during this publication, following a 1.78% decline on its daily chart.

Source – Coinmarketcap

Nonetheless, market outlook suggests that NOT’s dip could offer a lucrative money-making opportunity for dip-buyers.

Notcoin eyes a swift turnaround amid enhanced broad market sentiments.

Buyer resurgence will see it targeting levels above the hurdle at $0.0106 – an over 30% increase from the current prices.

Further, mimicking the anticipated 400% altcoin market growth would send NOT prices to seemingly unattainable highs of $4.05.