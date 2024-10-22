Can Apple AirPods Pro 2 function as a hearing aid or offer hearing assistance?

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Apple’s latest hearing health features, announced in September, will soon be available on the AirPods Pro 2 through a free software update.

With these updates, users can take a clinically validated hearing test and enable over-the-counter hearing aid functionality if necessary.

This move aims to tap into a global market of over 1.5 billion people living with hearing loss, potentially driving sales for the $249 AirPods Pro 2.

The AirPods Pro 2’s hearing test takes just a few minutes to complete and can be accessed through the Health app or settings.

Users are prompted to answer basic health questions before a background noise assessment ensures a suitable environment for testing.

The hearing test plays tones at different volumes and frequencies, allowing users to record their hearing sensitivity for each ear. Results are stored in the Health app and can be shared with medical professionals.

80% of US adults skip regular hearing checks

Apple noted that around 80% of adults in the US have not had their hearing checked in the past five years, representing a significant opportunity for the AirPods Pro 2.

The in-ear test offers a more accessible and private alternative to audiologist visits, especially for those hesitant to seek traditional hearing assessments.

The ability to convert the earbuds into a hearing aid could attract users looking for affordable assistive technology without the need for insurance coverage.

The AirPods Pro 2 comes equipped with a hearing aid feature for users with mild to moderate hearing loss.

This mode, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), adjusts audio levels in real-time to amplify necessary sounds, such as speech.

The new Media Assist feature tailors sound clarity based on a user’s hearing test results, enhancing phone calls, music, and videos.

This option can be enabled even if hearing aid functionality is not required, offering a personalized audio experience.

Reducing exposure to harmful noise levels

The AirPods Pro 2 also includes a hearing protection feature that automatically reduces loud sounds.

This is designed to prevent further hearing damage by minimizing exposure to sudden, high-volume noise.

This feature is enabled by default, making the earbuds a safer choice for users in noisy environments like urban areas or crowded events.

Priced at $249, the AirPods Pro 2 offers a more cost-effective solution compared to traditional hearing aids, which can reach thousands of dollars without insurance.

This affordability, combined with Apple’s reputation for quality tech, positions the AirPods Pro 2 as a viable choice for users seeking discreet hearing assistance. The earbuds’ resemblance to standard headphones could appeal to those looking for an inconspicuous device.