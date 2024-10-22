Cardano’s Yoroi Wallet partners with Bring to offer passive earnings for ADA enthusiasts

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Cardano-based Yoroi Wallet has joined forces with a cryptocurrency cashback platform, Bring, allowing users to passively earn up to 10% ADA “while shopping with over 775 global retailers.”

The collaboration offers a seamless way of earning ADA through daily purchases.

Meanwhile, the initiative aligns with Cardano’s increased commitment to expanding its real-world utility through user-centric solutions.

A new way of accumulating ADA tokens

With the latest integration, Yoroi Wallet users can acquire ADA assets by shopping at top brands such as Nubul, StockX, JBL, Vaio, and Samsonite.

Individuals can use credit cards or any preferred payment option and receive up to 10% ADA cashback, according to the press release.

Users only need to visit the easy-to-use Yoroi interface to activate the rewards.

The simplified approach makes everything smooth for daily users.

The Cardano Catalyst initiative (a grant-based program supporting digital projects that promote blockchain’s real-world utility) backs the alliance between Yoroi Wallet and Bring.

Catalyst’s support has allowed Bring to enrich its ecosystem within the ADA blockchain.

With Yoroi, Bring wants to make Cardano a practical token for retail transactions, magnifying the crypto’s use cases beyond an investment asset.

The cashback program matches Cardano’s objective of connecting retail commerce and blockchain technology.

Introducing cryptocurrency rewards to the traditional shopping sector confirms the shift toward including digital assets in daily purchases.

Bring CEO Meir (Iri) Zohar commented on the strategic partnership:

Collaborating with Yoroi is a key step toward expanding the reach of our platform and offering users more value. Together, we are unlocking the potential of blockchain technology for mainstream users, making it easier to earn and spend ADA in real-world transactions. We believe this collaboration will accelerate the adoption of Cardano within the retail sector.

Besides ADA rewards, users will experience how blockchain can streamline commercial transactions. The partnership represents a vital milestone in making blockchain practical for consumers.

ADA price outlook

Cardano trades at $0.3614 after notable fluctuations in the past day left it 1.10% down on its 24-hour chart.

Source – Coinmarketcap

The altcoin faces a notable resistance at the $0.37 – $0.416 range.

Overcoming this hurdle would clear the path towards $0.43 – a 19% upsurge from current prices and the highest level since July.

Meanwhile, Cardano would need significant buyer commitment to surpass the hurdle at $0.37 – $0.416.

Amplified selling pressure would likely send ADA to the support zone at $0.343 – $0.33.

failure to keep this barrier might call for the $0.30 mark – a 16% dip.

ADA’s reaction beneath the $0.37 – $0.416 resistance will determine its near-term trajectory.

Success at breaking this obstacle would trigger a 19% upsurge, whereas failure will see ADA holders enduring 16% losses.

Nevertheless, Cardano’s future remains bright, with bullish ecosystem developments and optimistic broad market sentiments.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson issued bold forecasts for Cardano during the latest conference in Argentina.

Hoskinson stated that his project boasts what it takes to outshine Bitcoin and Ethereum in the coming decades, with governments embracing Cardano’s infrastructure.