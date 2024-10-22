How Bhutan became the world’s 4th largest Bitcoin holder with $780M in BTC assets

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Bhutan, a small Buddhist monarchy in the Indian subcontinent, has made a surprising entry into the world of cryptocurrency, becoming one of the largest Bitcoin-holding countries.

Advertisement Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

According to Arkham Intelligence, Bhutan’s government holds approximately $780.49 million in Bitcoin, ranking it fourth globally, just behind the US, China, and the UK.

Advertisement

This development highlights Bhutan’s strategic approach to digital assets, diverging significantly from the methods of other Bitcoin-rich nations.

Unlike asset seizures common among other governments, Bhutan’s focus has been on mining, leveraging its natural resources to boost its Bitcoin reserves.

How did Bhutan amass $780.49 million in Bitcoin?

Copy link to section

Since 2023, Bhutan’s government-backed investment arm, Druk Holdings, has spearheaded the country’s efforts to accumulate Bitcoin.

Unlike many nations where law enforcement-driven asset seizures form the core of state-held digital currency, Bhutan’s approach involves active mining operations.

These initiatives have resulted in a rapidly growing Bitcoin stockpile, now totalling 13,011 BTC.

The state’s decision to invest in cryptocurrency reflects a calculated move, leveraging Bhutan’s hydropower resources to fuel sustainable mining operations.

Druk Holdings drives Bhutan’s unique Bitcoin strategy

Copy link to section

Druk Holdings has been instrumental in Bhutan’s cryptocurrency journey, leading initiatives that differentiate it from other Bitcoin-holding countries.

The government-owned investment entity focused on ramping up Bitcoin mining activities across the country, using Bhutan’s abundant hydropower.

This approach contrasts with other nations, where seized digital assets from criminal activities often make up a significant portion of state reserves.

Bhutan’s emphasis on direct Bitcoin generation, rather than acquisition through enforcement, marks a distinctive strategy in the cryptocurrency landscape.

Eco-friendly Bitcoin mining bolsters Bhutan’s digital asset position

Copy link to section

Bhutan’s Bitcoin mining operations have garnered attention for their eco-friendly focus.

The nation has established several mining sites, strategically tapping into its hydropower capabilities.

This aligns with global trends towards greener blockchain practices, positioning Bhutan as a leader in sustainable cryptocurrency mining.

As per a Nasdaq report, the use of renewable energy for mining is central to Bhutan’s strategy, reinforcing the government’s commitment to reducing the environmental impact of Bitcoin production.

This sustainable approach adds to Bhutan’s appeal as a cryptocurrency player on the global stage.

Bhutan’s rise in the Bitcoin ranks

Copy link to section

With 13,011 BTC, Bhutan is now one of the largest state-held Bitcoin owners, trailing only the US, China, and the UK.

This newfound prominence is likely to impact the global digital asset market, introducing a new dynamic among state actors with significant cryptocurrency holdings.

The transparency provided by Arkham Intelligence’s report sheds light on Bhutan’s activities, which had previously been relatively under the radar.

As more countries explore digital currencies for economic diversification, Bhutan’s strategy could become a case study in balancing national resources with new-age digital investments.

How Bhutan’s Bitcoin strategy could shape its economy

Copy link to section

Bhutan’s foray into Bitcoin mining is not just about boosting its reserves; it could have broader economic implications.

By integrating cryptocurrency into its financial strategy, the nation is exploring new avenues for economic growth.

The involvement of Druk Holdings, with a focus on sustainable practices, suggests a long-term vision.

As Bhutan continues to mine Bitcoin using its renewable energy resources, the country might carve out a niche in the global crypto economy, leveraging its unique geographic and natural advantages to remain competitive in the digital space.