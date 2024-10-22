LUNC eyes solid breakouts as Terra Luna Classic Community votes to reduce ecosystem costs

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

The Terra Luna Classic Community submitted a proposal to enhance maintainability and reduce technical debt within the LUNC ecosystem on October 20.

Advertisement Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

The proposal has witnessed overwhelming support (so far), with over 99% of participants supporting the move.

Advertisement

Attention has switched to the native token’s price performance as it targets solid upside breakouts in the upcoming sessions.

Terra Classic to reduce technical debt

Copy link to section

LUNC remains on investor radar as the Terra Classic community progresses with a vital proposal to moderate technical debt and enhance maintainability. OrbitLabs introduced the proposal, urging that,

The Terra Classic codebase currently uses several forked versions of Cosmos modules to accommodate its unique features. These forks have caused the codebase to increasingly diverge from the upstream modules, increasing maintenance costs as long as it persists.

The team proposes to remove the out-of-date components and introduce standard modules to heighten the effectiveness of LUNC’s ecosystem.

Notably, the proposal seeks to eliminate outdated Cosmos module versions – which have increased complexity within the Terra Classic blockchain.

Moreover, the old-fashioned versions increased the chances of missing crucial security updates, making the ecosystem susceptible to “known vulnerabilities that have already been fixed in the Cosmos ecosystem.”

OrbitLabs emphasized that failure to address the issue will increase maintenance charges, restrain developer activity, and heighten security vulnerabilities.

Furthermore, Terra Classic could miss new features and enhancements from the Cosmos community, impacting LUNC’s competitiveness in the cryptocurrency market.

Meanwhile, the proposal will involve two stages, initially focusing on modernizing the Cosmos SDK and the consensus engine.

That will help Terra Luna Classic benefit from the latest innovations within the Cosmos ecosystem.

The second chapter will include updating the Wasmd contract structure to ensure compatibility with prevailing smart contracts and reduce interruptions during relocations.

If the community approves the proposal, phase one will take around eight weeks, while the second stage takes another ten weeks.

LUNC’s price action

Copy link to section

The altcoin traded at $0.00009290 at press time, down 1.99% in the past day as bears emerged in the broad crypto space.

While mirroring overall market performance, LUNC remains poised for a solid breakout in the upcoming sessions.

The altcoin displays momentum as its burn rate soars to 726 million.

The project destroyed 15,014,150.70 tokens today, with 15,008,049.70 burned through tax mechanisms and 6,101 coins via direct transactions.

LunaMetrics stats show the crypto removed 320,164,105 LUNC from the total supply over the previous week.

That continues to introduce scarcity – a perfect recipe for solid growth.

The current momentum could send LUNC past the resistance at $0.0001 to open the doors for the $0.00012 mark.

Continued token burns, vibrant community amidst bullish ecosystem developments, and the impending bull run could propel Terra Classic’s price to $0.00015 – a 61% jump from current prices.