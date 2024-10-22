Metaplanet raises 10B yen to fuel its aggressive Bitcoin purchasing plan

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Metaplanet Inc. (Tokyo: 3350), a Tokyo-based company specializing in hotel asset management and operations, has revealed its plan to bolster its Bitcoin (BTC) strategy through a significant stock sale.

Advertisement Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

In August, the company’s board approved the issuance of common stock worth over ¥10 billion, approximately $6.6 million, via a gratis allotment of the 11th series of stock acquisition rights.

Advertisement

Metaplanet aims to use the proceeds to increase its BTC reserves, positioning itself strategically in the rapidly evolving digital assets market.

Metaplanet’s strategy mirrors that of MicroStrategy

Copy link to section

Metaplanet recently completed the exercise period for its 11th Stock Acquisition Rights, achieving a 72.8% exercise rate.

A total of 13,774 shareholders participated, illustrating substantial interest in the company’s long-term plans.

The remaining unexercised rights are set to be transferred to EVO FUND, with final results expected to be released in the coming weeks.

This move marks a crucial step in the company’s broader Bitcoin strategy.

Metaplanet’s strategy mirrors that of MicroStrategy Inc., a well-known US-based business intelligence firm, by investing heavily in Bitcoin as a hedge against global currency devaluation.

According to Coinpedia, Metaplanet currently holds around 861.387 BTC, purchased at an average price of ¥9,313,428.

With the latest stock sale, the company is set to double its Bitcoin reserves, which are now valued at over ¥8 billion.

This positions Metaplanet among the companies adopting Bitcoin as a central pillar in their financial strategies.

How Metaplanet plans to leverage Bitcoin

Copy link to section

Metaplanet’s enhanced Bitcoin strategy aligns with the mainstream adoption of digital currencies and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols.

By expanding its BTC holdings, Metaplanet aims to strengthen its balance sheet against economic uncertainties, including high inflation and currency fluctuations.

This approach reflects a growing trend among institutions that view Bitcoin as a store of value, similar to gold, amidst an evolving financial landscape.

Metaplanet’s strategic stock sale coincides with increasing institutional interest in Bitcoin.

In the United States, spot Bitcoin ETF issuers have been accelerating their acquisition plans, aiming to secure assets amidst regulatory changes.

The demand for Bitcoin is expected to support price growth, with market analysts projecting a potential bullish breakout similar to that of precious metals and major stock indices.

The company’s move to double its Bitcoin holdings underscores a broader trend among institutions seeking long-term digital asset investments.

What this means for Bitcoin prices

Copy link to section

The broader market implications of Metaplanet’s strategy are significant. As institutions continue to accumulate Bitcoin, demand pressures could drive the cryptocurrency’s price higher.

Analysts anticipate that Metaplanet’s increased holdings, alongside similar moves by institutional investors, could create a favorable environment for Bitcoin’s long-term appreciation.

This could result in positive market momentum, particularly if spot Bitcoin ETFs gain regulatory approval in major markets like the US and UK.

For Metaplanet, this could translate into stronger financial stability and growth in the coming years.