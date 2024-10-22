Texas Instruments has topped earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters: Will it do it again today?

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Texas Instruments (NYSE: TXN) is set to announce its third-quarter earnings results today, October 22, 2024.

Investors are keenly awaiting the report to gauge how the semiconductor giant is navigating current market challenges and opportunities.

Texas Instruments expected financial performance

For Q3 2024, Texas Instruments anticipates revenues between $3.94 billion and $4.26 billion, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate pegged at $4.11 billion—a decline of approximately 9.3% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) are projected to fall between $1.24 and $1.48, with the consensus estimate at $1.36, reflecting a 24.4% decrease compared to the same quarter last year.

Over the past 60 days, this estimate has remained unchanged.

In the previous quarter, Texas Instruments reported revenues of $3.82 billion, down 16% year-over-year, with EPS at $1.22.

Despite these challenges, Texas Instruments has historically demonstrated resilience, having surpassed earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters, with an average earnings surprise of 4.97%.

Texas Instruments Q3 earnings preview

Several dynamics are expected to shape Texas Instruments’ performance this quarter:

Manufacturing costs: Increasing production costs linked to reduced factory utilization and planned capacity expansions are anticipated to weigh on profitability.

Weak demand: A notable reduction in inventory by major customers, particularly in the Analog and Embedded Processing segments, is likely to impact sales. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Analog revenues stands at $3.14 billion, indicating a 6.4% decline, while Embedded Processing revenues are expected to drop 25.6% to $662.4 million.

Market recovery: On a positive note, the rebound in communication equipment, strength in personal electronics, and increased demand in the industrial sector could provide a boost to overall revenue.

TXN stock performance

Despite facing headwinds, Texas Instruments has seen its stock rise approximately 20% year-to-date, outperforming many peers in the semiconductor space.

However, analysts have grown more cautious in their outlook, with revenue estimates reflecting four downward revisions over the past month.

Source: TradingView

While annual returns for TXN have been inconsistent—showing 18% in 2021, a -10% drop in 2022, and 6% in 2023—market conditions remain volatile, influenced by macroeconomic factors and shifting demand patterns.

Investors are eager to see whether Q3 results will lead to a further rally or reveal persistent challenges.

As Texas Instruments prepares to release its Q3 earnings today, investors will be closely watching for insights into the company’s strategies amid a competitive semiconductor landscape.

The upcoming results will be crucial in determining the stock’s trajectory, especially considering the pressures from production costs and fluctuating demand.

Will TXN’s strong focus on growth and competitive advantages be enough to counterbalance these challenges?

Stay tuned for the earnings report to uncover the latest developments and their potential impact on TXN stock.