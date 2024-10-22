When will US election results be declared? Key dates to watch

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

The highly anticipated 2024 US presidential election between Republican candidate Donald Trump and incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris, representing the Democrats, is set for November 5.

With the political stakes high and several critical events unfolding around the election, the timeline leading to Inauguration Day in January will be closely followed.

Timeline of key events from election day to inauguration

November 5, Election Day: On November 5, millions of Americans will cast their votes.

The final result might not be known immediately, as officials may need days to count mail-in ballots if the race is close, extending the wait for a definitive outcome.

November 26, Trump sentencing date: In a pivotal development, former President Donald Trump, the first sitting or former US president to be convicted of a crime, faces sentencing on November 26.

Trump was found guilty in a Manhattan case involving falsified documents connected to a hush-money payment.

The sentencing, initially set for September 18, was postponed. Trump has denied all wrongdoing.

December 17, Electors convene for Electoral College vote: On December 17, members of the Electoral College will meet in their respective states and in the District of Columbia to cast their official votes for the president and vice president.

This process solidifies the outcome of the election, with each state’s electors reflecting the popular vote in their respective jurisdictions.

December 25, Deadline for electoral vote submission: The votes from the Electoral College must be received by the president of the Senate—currently Vice President Kamala Harris—by December 25.

This is also the deadline for submitting the results to the national archivist for certification.

Electoral College count and inauguration

January 6, Electoral College vote count and certification: On January 6, the joint session of Congress will meet to count and certify the Electoral College votes.

Vice President Harris will preside over the proceedings and announce the official winner of the presidential election.

This process comes with heightened significance following the events of January 6, 2021, when the US Capitol was stormed by Trump supporters attempting to halt the certification of Joe Biden’s victory.

To prevent future disruptions, Congress passed the Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act of 2022.

Under the new rules, it now requires one-fifth of the House and Senate to initiate a challenge to a state’s election results—a stricter threshold compared to the previous requirement of just one member from each chamber.

January 20, Inauguration Day: The winner of the presidential election, along with their vice president, will be sworn into office on January 20, 2025.

The ceremony will mark the official transition of power, bringing the election process to a close.

Impact of the 2024 election

The outcome of this election could set the direction of the country’s future policies and political landscape, with Trump seeking a return to the White House and Harris aiming to extend Democratic leadership.

The stakes are particularly high as the election unfolds against the backdrop of legal proceedings, a closely divided electorate, and a shifting global landscape.