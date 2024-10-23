Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, has donated $50 million to Future Forward, a nonprofit organization supporting Kamala Harris in the upcoming US presidential election, according to a New York Times report. Gates has not publicly endorsed Harris, making this contribution discreet.

As Harris competes against Donald Trump in the November 5 election, this funding marks a strategic attempt to shape the electoral landscape. The billionaire’s donation highlights concerns within his philanthropic network about potential shifts in US policy under a Trump presidency.

The New York Times report revealed that Gates has privately discussed his apprehensions regarding a possible second term for Trump.

His foundation, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has voiced concerns about potential reductions in family planning initiatives and global health programs if Trump secures another term.

This aligns with Gates’ broader philanthropic focus on global development, health, and poverty alleviation.

Despite these concerns, Gates maintains that he could collaborate with either candidate, indicating a preference for nonpartisan engagement.

Strategic support for Harris contrasts with Gates’ bipartisan stance

While Gates emphasizes his history of bipartisan collaboration, his recent backing of Harris suggests a strategic deviation.

According to the New York Times report, Gates acknowledged the unique nature of the 2024 election.

He emphasized the significance of this election, citing its implications for healthcare, poverty reduction, and climate change efforts, both in the US and globally.

This reflects the heightened stakes perceived by various stakeholders as Harris and Trump vie for the presidency.

Gates’ contribution to Harris is part of a broader pattern where at least 81 billionaires have provided financial support to her campaign, according to Forbes.

Notably, Elon Musk, another influential figure in the tech world, has endorsed Donald Trump.

This division among billionaire donors underscores differing visions for the country’s future.

The contrasting support highlights a competitive fundraising environment, with each candidate receiving backing from high-profile figures.

Harris vs. Trump

The age difference between Harris and Trump has become a notable aspect of the campaign narrative.

While Harris recently turned 60, Trump, at 78, is the oldest presidential nominee in US history.

The age factor contributes to the contrasting images of the candidates, with Harris positioning herself as a forward-thinking leader.

Gates previously expressed a preference for a leader who could address emerging issues like artificial intelligence, reflecting a desire for leadership attuned to modern challenges.

Melinda French Gates, Gates’ ex-wife, has publicly supported Harris, further reinforcing the philanthropic backing for the Democratic candidate.

Her endorsement, alongside Bill Gates’ financial contribution, indicates a shared perspective on the future direction of US policy.

The substantial backing from prominent philanthropists and billionaires could play a crucial role in shaping the narrative and influencing voter sentiment as the November 5 election approaches.