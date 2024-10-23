Norway’s $1.8 trillion wealth fund is concerned about stock market risk, should you be too?

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), which oversees Norway’s $1.8 trillion sovereign wealth fund, is sounding alarms over potential downside risks in the global stock market.

Heightened uncertainty surrounding economic conditions has prompted NBIM to maintain a cautious approach, despite sticking to its usual allocation of 70% in equities and 30% in bonds.

Trond Grande, NBIM’s deputy CEO, emphasized the importance of realism in the current market environment, cautioning that risks remain elevated for the months ahead.

Global challenges weigh on NBIM’s cautious stance

NBIM’s wariness stems from multiple global challenges.

The upcoming US presidential election adds political uncertainty, while China’s efforts to reinvigorate its economy through stimulus measures remain uncertain. Meanwhile, Europe faces concerns over “stagnant growth” that could hinder economic momentum.

These factors, combined with the possibility of market turbulence, have prompted the fund to prepare for potential stock market downturns.

Despite this caution, NBIM has not altered its strategic asset allocation significantly, adhering to its long-term investment philosophy.

Norway’s wealth fund

Established in the 1990s, Norway’s sovereign wealth fund has grown into the world’s largest, leveraging oil and gas revenues for global investments.

The fund holds stakes in over 8,760 companies across 71 countries, with its equity portfolio achieving more than 100% returns over the past five years.

Yet, even with this robust performance, NBIM’s leadership remains alert to evolving market dynamics.

Grande noted that the scale of the fund’s growth necessitates vigilance, particularly as global economic conditions remain unpredictable.

Stock market risks surface after 4.4% Q3 return for Norway’s fund

NBIM’s latest caution comes on the heels of its third-quarter results, which showed a return of 4.4%, equivalent to a profit of 835 billion Norwegian kroner ($76.1 billion).

The performance, while strong, slightly lagged the fund’s benchmark index, driven by equity market gains as interest rates fell.

The wealth fund’s results mirror a broader trend among central banks, which have eased monetary policies recently in response to lower inflation in high-income economies.

Nonetheless, the looming risks have raised concerns about the sustainability of such gains.

IMF warns of increased global risks despite inflation progress

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently highlighted that while progress against global inflation is notable, the downside risks now “dominate the outlook.”

This aligns with NBIM’s perspective, where uncertainty over market direction has become a key consideration.

With economic challenges ranging from persistent inflation in some regions to geopolitical tensions, the environment for global investors remains fraught with risks that could potentially drag down market performance.

US economic challenges and China slowdown add to global risks

Other financial experts echo NBIM’s caution. Eric Johnston, chief equity and macro strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald, has pointed to three critical challenges for the US economy in the near term: dwindling consumer savings, stubbornly high prices, and the restrictive monetary policies of the Federal Reserve.

Johnston also noted the impact of China’s slowdown, which accounts for 17% of global GDP, as a significant factor weighing on the market.

This broader economic context underscores why NBIM and other investors remain guarded about prospects in the stock market.