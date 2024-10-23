Prove AI launches enterprise-focused AI governance solution on Hedera blockchain

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Prove AI AG, known for its state-of-the-art AI governance solutions, is launching its artificial intelligence product on the Hedera blockchain.

Advertisement Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

With this move, Prove AI is prioritizing enterprise-focused solutions.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Hedera’s lucrative network infrastructure will also help Prove AI to offer governance solutions for businesses interacting with AI advancements and regulation.

Understanding Prove AI

Copy link to section

Prove AI, formerly Casper Labs, had launched its network on the Casper blockchain to focus on transparent governance and tamper-proof auditing for artificial intelligence models.

However, the firm has decided to migrate to Hedera to offer businesses decentralized governance and enterprise-grade solutions. According to Prove AI CEO Mrinal Manohar,

Hedera’s proven commitment to delivering a truly enterprise-grade blockchain environment mirrors our own, which makes them a natural partner as we introduce Prove AI to the broader marketplace.

Why Hedera?

Copy link to section

Hedera Hashgraph is among the most popular networks in the blockchain industry.

High throughput, decentralized governance, fixed transactions, and low costs make it perfect for global enterprises.

With Hedera’s capabilities, Prove AI can offer tamper-proof, reliable auditing of artificial intelligence data.

That remains vital for enterprises in industries that demand unparalleled accountability.

Hedera’s consensus makes any data on the blockchain irreversible. Thus, firms using Prove AI can trust the reliability of their AI training stats.

Hedera President Charles Adkins commented on Prove AI’s alliance:

Prove AI, as an immutable, tamper-proof database, brings a level of trust to risk management in AI systems, which aligns perfectly with our mission to provide a secure, scalable foundation for builders and enterprises alike.

In an exclusive interview with invezz.com, Charles Adkins declared that speed, energy efficiency, and security have increased Hedera’s appeal to many large companies.

Meanwhile, Prove AI will leverage Hedera’s infrastructure to guarantee security & compliance for its customers. That will allow enterprises to satisfy regulatory demands while interacting with their AI systems.

Impact on Hedera’s ecosystem

Copy link to section

The strategic move is a win for Prove AI and the Hedera network. The shift will likely cement HBAR’s position in the crypto space and make it a go-to blockchain for scalable, trusted AI governance.

Meanwhile, AI-focused business can scale their artificial intelligence systems on a network designed for enterprises.

Hedera’s efficient blockchain and Prove AI’s advanced governance tools will help solve AI challenges such as compliance, transparency, and security.

HBAR price movement

Copy link to section

The altcoin exhibited a downward stance after losing 2% in the past 24 hours to trade at $0.05169.

Source – Coinmarketcap

HBAR’s performance mirrors the broad market, where bears have dominated since Bitcoin failed to reclaim $70,000 in the latest rally.

Meanwhile, Hedera Hashgraph remains poised for impressive performance in the upcoming times.

The alliance with Prove AI will likely attract more AI-centered enterprises and projects, translating to massive growth for the blockchain and the native HBAR.