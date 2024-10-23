Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Lloyds Banking Group announced on Wednesday that its third-quarter profits exceeded expectations, reflecting growing financial confidence among its customers and reaffirming its performance guidance for 2024.

The UK’s largest mortgage lender reported a statutory pretax profit of £1.8 billion ($2.34 billion) for the period from July to September.

While this figure is a slight decrease from £1.9 billion in the same quarter last year, it surpasses the average analyst forecast of £1.6 billion.

Lloyds, along with competitors like NatWest, has benefited from increased profitability in recent years due to rising interest rates, which enhanced lending returns.

However, the bank now faces the challenge of sustaining its profit levels as interest rates begin to decline.

Despite concerns about Britain’s growth prospects and the state of public finances, Lloyds has opted to keep its performance guidance unchanged.

The bank anticipates a return on tangible equity of around 13% for this year, along with a net interest margin exceeding 2.9%.

Group Chief Executive Charlie Nunn attributed the strong quarterly results to factors such as income growth, disciplined cost management, and high asset quality.

The bank reported an increase in total lending balances, which rose by £4.6 billion to reach £457 billion during the quarter, primarily driven by growth in credit card and unsecured loan offerings.

Additionally, Lloyds’ mortgage portfolio grew by £3.2 billion over the same period.

Looking ahead, Lloyds predicts house prices will rise by 3.1% this year, up from a prior forecast of 1.9% growth made earlier in the year.

The bank also anticipates one more base rate cut from the Bank of England before the end of 2024.

Furthermore, Lloyds confirmed it has made no additional provisions related to the ongoing motor finance review by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Should you buy LLOY stock?

Lloyds shares have performed well recently, trading close to their 52-week and four-year highs.

Regarding valuation, the shares are currently priced at a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of approximately 9.3. Analyst Edward Sheldon suggests that they are fully valued at this earnings multiple, while others believe there may still be some potential for value.

Lloyds Banking Group has a TipRanks Smart Score of ‘4 Neutral’ and is categorized as a ‘hold’ by analysts, with 2 ‘buy’ and 7 ‘hold’ ratings.

According to LSEG Data & Analytics, analysts classify Lloyds Banking Group shares as a ‘hold,’ with 1 ‘strong buy,’ 6 ‘buy,’ 11 ‘hold,’ and 1 ‘sell’ rating.