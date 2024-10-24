Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

British bank Barclays reported a net profit of £1.6 billion ($2 billion) for the third quarter on Thursday, exceeding analyst expectations.

This result surpassed the £1.17 billion forecast in a poll by LSEG and marked a 23% increase from the same period in 2023.

Revenue for the quarter reached £6.5 billion, slightly above the predicted £6.39 billion.

Earlier in the year, Barclays introduced a strategic overhaul aimed at reducing costs, increasing shareholder returns, and ensuring long-term financial stability.

This strategy shifted more focus towards domestic lending while retaining its more unpredictable investment banking operations.

As part of the overhaul, Barclays acquired the UK retail banking business, Tesco Bank.

In the second quarter, Barclays experienced a slight year-on-year decline in net profit due to reduced income from its UK consumer and corporate banks.

However, its investment bank saw net profit rise 10% to £3.02 billion.

Barclays’ stock has surged 55% so far this year, rebounding from a dip in 2023.

Amid concerns over shrinking net interest margins due to falling interest rates, several banks have also announced restructuring efforts.

Earlier this week, HSBC revealed plans to consolidate its operations into four business units, while Deutsche Bank kicked off the third-quarter earnings season with higher-than-expected profits, driven by an 11% revenue increase in both its investment bank and asset management divisions.

Should you buy BARC stock?

Stephen Wright analyzes Barclays, highlighting its impressive performance in 2024, where the share price surged from £1.55 to £2.42, positioning it as a standout performer on the FTSE 100.

Currently, analysts have an average price target of £2.75, suggesting a potential upside of approximately 13.5% from the current price.

However, there is significant variance in predictions, with estimates ranging from £2 to £3.30, which introduces a level of uncertainty regarding future performance.

Wright points out the challenges in making accurate forecasts for Barclays, particularly due to the divergence in analyst opinions and the complex dynamics of the banking sector.

He notes that Barclays’ diversified structure, which includes a significant investment banking division alongside its retail lending operations, could yield benefits from increased investment banking activity as interest rates decline.

This contrasts with other banks, such as Lloyds and NatWest, which focus primarily on retail banking.

Despite the optimistic outlook for Barclays, Wright warns investors to consider its current valuation, as the stock trades at about 62% of its book value.

This valuation reflects positive investor sentiment regarding the bank’s potential to generate strong returns on equity.

However, Wright cautions that much of the anticipated growth from the investment banking sector may already be priced in.

Moreover, potential declines in lending margins could pose risks to the stock’s valuation, leading to a contraction if expectations are not met.