Ethereum L2 scaling solution Base to introduce fault proofs on October 30

Base, an Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) scaling solution, is set to implement a significant upgrade with the introduction of fault proofs on October 30, 2024.

This enhancement, announced on October 24, will mark a critical milestone in Base’s journey toward decentralization, allowing users to monitor and permissionlessly challenge invalid withdrawals without the need for a centralized third party.

Upcoming fault proofs on Base

The forthcoming fault proofs aim to foster a more decentralized environment within the Base ecosystem, enhancing the validation process for L2 state changes.

Traditionally, output proposals were restricted to a centralized proposer, limiting community participation in the system.

However, with the new implementation, any participant will have the ability to make claims about Base’s current state, thereby eliminating the reliance on a singular authority.

Fault proofs will introduce two significant capabilities: permissionless output proposals and permissionless challenges to those proposals.

These changes empower users by enabling them to withdraw funds from Base to Layer 1 (L1) independently, thereby minimizing the risks associated with centralized control.

The upgrade will also overhaul the withdrawal process, transitioning to a model that incorporates proving and finalizing through the fault proofs system.

The previous contract managing output proposals, known as the ‘L2OutputOracle,’ will be replaced by the ‘DisputeGameFactory.’

This shift is expected to enhance the security and integrity of Base’s state transition process.

For users currently in the process of withdrawing funds, it is important to note that withdrawals initiated before the upgrade will still require a 7-day challenge period before finalization.

Withdrawals executed during or after the upgrade will also adhere to the fault proofs system, typically taking around 7 days to finalize but potentially encountering delays if any challenges arise.

In preparation for this transition, bridge operators on the Base Mainnet have been urged to inform their users about the upcoming fault proofs integration and to update their bridging logic to align with the new L1 contracts.

The necessary contract upgrades will be conducted atomically, ensuring that all affected L1 contracts are upgraded in a single transaction, requiring no action from node operators.

Base has gained considerable attention since its launch in July 2024, positioning itself as a promising player in the Layer 2 landscape.

The adoption of fault proofs is anticipated to build trust within the community, enhance user involvement, and realize Base’s long-term vision of becoming a decentralized hub for blockchain applications.

As the Base team collaborates closely with Optimism to ensure a smooth integration, the upcoming fault proofs mechanism stands to significantly transform the landscape of Ethereum Layer 2 solutions, paving the way for increased security and community participation.