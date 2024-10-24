Paycoin adds Payment Card Industry (PCI) support for Vietnamese merchants
- The crypto payment firm facilitates transactions between customers and merchants.
- Merchants in Vietnam can now use Paycoin’s PCI to securely transact globally.
- Paycoin has established itself as a top payment platform in the DeFi world.
In a groundbreaking move to advance compliance and security in the digital payments industry, a cryptocurrency platform, Paycoin, has added support for the Payment Card Industry (PCI) for Vietnamese merchants.
Paycoin (PCI) is LIVE! Here is a video of using PCI for payment in Vietnam! We are steadily expanding our merchants globally. Starting from the US, Thailand, and now Vietnam! We are in the process of obtaining more merchants within the Asian countries. Stay tuned!
That reflects Paycoin’s dedication to ensuring heightened security for cryptocurrency transactions in the Vietnamese market.
Understanding Paycoin and the Payment Card IndustryCopy link to section
Paycoin is a leading crypto payment network facilitating digital asset transactions between customers and merchants.
The platform leverages blockchain technology to ensure efficient, transparent, and secure payment solutions – tailored to the changing needs of the modern economy.
Meanwhile, PCI is an acronym for Payment Card Industry, and PCI DSS are rules designed to ensure that firms interacting with credit card information prioritize user and fund safety.
With PCI payments integration, Paycoin implements comprehensive security protocols that adhere to PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards) ethics.
The enhanced security measures include regular security audits, data encryption, and tokenizing sensitive payment data.
Furthermore, Paycoin’s integration will make it easier for Vietnamese businesses to secure PCI-accommodating payment options without massive changes to their existing models.
The platform promises unwavering support, including a user-friendly dashboard, API integration, and a dedicated customer support team.
Benefits for merchants in VietnamCopy link to section
- Adherence to international standards: with PCI DSS standards, merchants in Vietnam can comply with international security policies. That fosters seamless transactions with global partners and customers.
- Increased trust: the PCI payments enrich trust within the Vietnamese market with compliant and secure systems. That will potentially bolster Paycon’s adoption as enterprises seek secure and dependable payment methods.
- Heightened customer experience: a secure transaction environment improves the overall user experience by reducing risks of fraud and data breaches. Individuals can pay with confidence, translating to increased customer retention and loyalty.
Benefits to the Vietnamese crypto sectorCopy link to section
- Soared crypto transactions: Paycoin’s PCI payments will likely bolster crypto transactions in the jurisdiction. With more businesses seeking and adopting compliant and secure payment options, crypto-based transactions could boom, contributing to expanding the digital asset industry in Vietnam.
- Reinforced regulatory alignment: Paycoin’s move sets the stage for other cryptocurrency firms to adhere to South Korea’s financial regulations. Such an alignment could encourage seamless interactions with regulatory agencies, keeping the crypto market within legal parameters.
- Encouraging investments and innovations: guaranteed security will likely attract more innovators and investors to the Vietnamese digital assets industry. Moreover, enterprises might pivot to exploring new blockchain-based investment opportunities and solutions, catalyzing growth.
Paycoin price actionCopy link to section
PCI trades at $0.09482 after hitting a daily high at $0.09671 and a $0.09420 low, down 0.75% on its 24-hour chart.
Paycoin’s bearishness reflects the prevailing broad market outlook, where sellers have dominated.
Meanwhile, the project’s compliant-first approach sets PCI for an impressive future.
Moreover, the planned global expansion (from the United States to Thailand and now Vietnam) will likely flood massive liquidity to the altcoin in the upcoming sessions.
