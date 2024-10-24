PolitiFi meme cryptos today: Kamala Harris’s KAMA outshines Trump-themed tokens

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

While the United States November elections approach, cryptocurrency enthusiasts have shifted focus to political-themed tokens.

Meanwhile, Kamala Horris (KAMA) topped the charts in the past day, gaining 23%, while Trump-associated memes, MAGA, TREMP, and STRUMP displayed mixed performances.

The trend sparked interest within the crypto community as KAMA’s outperformance comes as Donald Trump’s probability of winning upcoming elections remained elevated ahead of the much-anticipated political event.

Polymarket data shows Trump has a 62% chance of defeating Democtrat’s Kamala Harris.

PolitiFi tokens outlook

Kamala Horris pops

KAMA saw a remarkable jump from $0.005515 to $0.0068 – a 23.30% gain over the past 24 hours.

The altcoin trades at $0.0062 after cooling from the daily peaks.

Meanwhile, the latest uptick saw Kamala Horris breaking out of a descending triangle setup, confirming stable bullish strength.

Strengthened momentum as the US political scene heats up in the next few days could propel KAMA toward $0.0079 – a 27% upswing from current prices.

Nevertheless, diminished chances of Kamala Harris defeating Trump in the coming days could invalidate KAMA’s projected upside. The altcoin could dip to $0.0054 before contemplating the next move.

Trump token display mixed performances

Meanwhile, Trump-themed digital coins flashed mixed signals over the past day. MAGA (TRUMP) has staged a solid revival after last week’s 40% slump. It gained more than 10% in the past 24 hours to trade at $3.34.

Meanwhile, other Donald Trump meme tokens flash notable bearishness. MAGA Hat, TREMP, and STRUMP struggle to rebound after losing up to 30% of their value the previous week, according to Coingecko.

Technical indicators show that MAGA (TRUMP) may fail to sustain its current uptrend.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence and the Relative Strength Index confirm bear dominance for TRUMP.

Further, the alt trades beneath the 20 and 50 Exponential Moving Averages, underscoring selling pressure.

MAGA, with $147,36 million in market capitalization, is the Bitcoin of Trump-linked meme cryptos.

Thus, its performance will highly influence price actions in TREMP, MAGA Hat, and STRUMP.

Political-themed cryptos remain poised for heightened volatility as the elections approach.

The altcoins will likely mirror their respective candidate’s outcome, dumping upon a loss and pumping on victory.

The upcoming US elections remain vital in shaping the cryptocurrency market.

The sector has suffered due to unclear regulations over the past years, and Donald Trump vows to change that phenomenon.

Furthermore, Kamala Harris showed interest in crypto lately, a move that potentially attracted campaign donations worth $10 million from Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen.

Meanwhile, enthusiasts will watch how PolitiFi cryptocurrencies perform in the days leading to November 5 and after the US elections.