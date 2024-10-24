Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

At the time of writing, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has experienced significant volatility in its burn rate, with data from Shibburn revealing a dramatic -100.00% decline over the last 24 hours, indicating no SHIB tokens were burned during this period.

Advertisement Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

Source: Shibburn

Advertisement

Despite this sharp drop, the broader trend shows a decline in the weekly burn figures, with 58,389,212 SHIB burned this week—an 81.73% drop from the 320,186,507 SHIB burned the previous week.

This inconsistency in burn rates raises questions about the sustainability of ShibArmy’s long-term strategy to reduce the circulating supply of SHIB.

SHIB burn rate plunge shows challenges

Copy link to section

The ShibArmy has remained resolute in its goal of reducing SHIB’s circulating supply through burning. This week’s burn rate initially surged, registering an 880.1% increase in the early days.

The momentum quickly waned, leading to a significant decrease by the end of the week, including the latest -100.00% drop.

While the community’s efforts are evident, a more widespread and sustained burning strategy may be necessary to achieve a meaningful reduction in supply.

The fluctuations in SHIB’s burn rate coincide with a significant rise in transaction activity on Shibarium, Shiba Inu’s Layer 2 scaling solution.

According to Shibariumscan, daily transactions jumped to an impressive 3.24 million on October 24th.

This surge in platform activity could potentially contribute to future SHIB burns, as Shibarium transactions include a burn mechanism.

Could Shibarium’s growth stabilize SHIB burn rates?

Copy link to section

Shibarium’s increased activity presents an opportunity for a more stable and consistent SHIB burn rate, given its mechanism that integrates burns into each transaction.

If the platform’s usage continues to grow, it could help drive more regular and substantial SHIB burns, potentially offsetting the recent drop in weekly burns.

The link between Shibarium’s growth and SHIB’s supply reduction could play a crucial role in shaping the token’s future dynamics.

The unpredictable nature of SHIB’s burn rate makes it challenging to gauge its immediate effect on the token’s price.

While ShibArmy’s dedication to burning SHIB is clear, the lack of consistent burn rates could limit the potential impact of reducing the overall supply and, subsequently, driving price appreciation.

A more uniform burn rate would likely be necessary to produce a noticeable effect on the market value of SHIB.

As Shiba Inu navigates these volatile burn patterns, the community continues to explore ways to enhance SHIB’s utility and long-term value.

While Shibarium’s potential to support burn rates offers a promising avenue, it remains to be seen if it can deliver the consistency needed to influence SHIB’s price trajectory positively.

For now, the ShibArmy is focused on maintaining the burn effort, hoping for a longer-term shift that could support a rise in the token’s market performance.