Germany’s economic outlook showed signs of improvement in October, breaking a four-month decline, according to the ifo Business Climate Index.

The Index climbed to 86.5 from 85.4 in September, offering cautious optimism that the country’s economic contraction might be levelling off.

The uptick, reported by the ifo Institute, reflects a slight rebound in business confidence, although lingering scepticism and challenges in the manufacturing sector temper the outlook.

ifo President Clemens Fuest in a statement,

This is the first increase after four decreases in a row. Companies were more satisfied with their current situation. Expectations were brighter but marked by skepticism. The German economy stopped the decline for the time being.

Germany, once the economic engine of Europe, has been facing a serious downturn.

The country’s economy has hit a rough patch, marked by sluggish growth, a shrinking workforce, controversial decisions and structural challenges that threaten its reputation and long-term stability.

Service sector boosts outlook amid manufacturing struggles

Growth in Germany’s service sector contributed significantly to the improvement.

Service companies reported a more favourable business environment, with notable strength in logistics, tourism, and IT.

These gains offset the struggles in manufacturing, where order volumes remained subdued.

Although manufacturers are less pessimistic about future demand, they reported a worsening assessment of current business conditions.

Capacity utilization fell to 76.5%, well below the long-term average of 83.4%, highlighting the sector’s continued pressure from high energy costs and cautious consumer demand.

The ifo Index’s rise aligns with an S&P Global survey this week, which found a slower contraction in private-sector activity.

Bundesbank echoed this sentiment, projecting that Germany’s GDP would remain flat in Q4, following a mild recession earlier this year.

Challenges continue as IMF forecasts 2024 contraction

Despite the improvement in business sentiment, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released a sobering forecast earlier this week, expecting Germany’s economy to contract by 0.3% in 2024 and remain stagnant into 2025.

“Persistent weakness in manufacturing is weighing heavily on growth for countries such as Germany and Italy,” the IMF noted, pointing to strains in industrial output and real estate markets.

Adding to Germany’s concerns, automaker Volkswagen recently warned of potential job cuts and production line closures for the first time in its 87-year history.

The announcement underscored the struggles facing Germany’s export-oriented economy, especially in sectors like automotive, which are vulnerable to fluctuations in global demand.

While October’s figures provide hope for a stabilizing economy, German businesses still face significant headwinds.

Political uncertainties, including the potential for new trade tensions stemming from the upcoming US elections, add another layer of unpredictability.