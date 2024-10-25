Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Paik Jong-won, a chef turned restaurateur with newfound global fame, is set to take his restaurant franchise public this week, offering hope for South Korea’s struggling IPO market.

Advertisement Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

The IPO of Theborn Korea, the restaurant chain founded by Paik, comes at a critical time as South Korea’s IPO activity has dwindled over recent years.

Advertisement

This IPO is expected to raise up to 84 billion won ($61 million) at the upper price range, potentially valuing the company at 405 billion won.

The listing provides a rare opportunity for investors to tap into the growing appeal of Korean cuisine, driven by the global wave of K-culture.

Paik Jong-won: From celebrity chef to business mogul

Copy link to section

Paik, known as the “Gordon Ramsay of South Korea,” gained international recognition through his appearance on Culinary Class Wars—a Netflix show that topped the streaming platform’s global non-English TV chart.

His growing media presence, along with his YouTube channel boasting 6.6 million subscribers, has solidified his status as a cultural icon and culinary innovator.

Founded in 1994, Theborn Korea operates more than 2,900 restaurants under 25 brands, including popular names like Paik’s Coffee and Hong Kong Banjum.

The company’s diverse portfolio and affordability-focused strategy have made it a staple in South Korea’s dining scene.

Can Paik’s IPO turn the tide for South Korea’s IPO market?

Copy link to section

The IPO arrives at a crucial moment for South Korea’s equity market, which has struggled in recent years.

So far in 2024, IPOs in the country have raised $1.23 billion—more than the total amount raised in 2023, but a far cry from the $15.2 billion raised in 2021.

The listing of Theborn Korea could inject life into the market, which recently saw a setback after online lender K Bank withdrew its IPO due to weak demand.

Analysts believe Paik’s IPO offers a unique appeal by connecting with both domestic and international trends in the food industry.

“This IPO taps directly into the surging popularity of Korean cuisine, which has become a cultural export thanks to the K-culture wave,” said a market analyst.

IPO targets funds for expansion and acquisitions

Copy link to section

Theborn Korea aims to use the IPO proceeds to develop new menus, invest in other companies, and pursue mergers and acquisitions.

The IPO price is set within a range of 23,000 to 28,000 won per share, with Korea Investment & Securities Co. and NH Investment & Securities Co. managing the sale.

Despite the buzz, challenges remain. South Korea’s stock market has been one of the weakest performers globally, and attracting investor confidence will be key.

The IPO of Theborn Korea is seen as a bellwether for whether the country’s IPO market can rebound.

The Netflix effect: Global buzz and local impact

Copy link to section

Paik’s rise in popularity coincides with the success of Culinary Class Wars, which has revitalized South Korea’s restaurant industry. The show has drawn attention to chefs like Paik and increased foot traffic at their restaurants.

Viral moments from the show, including unique recipes and cooking challenges, have further fueled public interest.

The timing of the IPO aligns well with this trend, providing investors a chance to capitalize on the newfound interest in South Korean food.

Looking ahead: Revival or fleeting opportunity?

Copy link to section

While Theborn Korea’s IPO offers a glimmer of hope, South Korea’s equity market still faces challenges. Market volatility, sluggish economic growth, and cautious investor sentiment continue to cast a shadow.

Analysts suggest that the success of Paik’s IPO could inspire other companies to follow suit, helping revive the market.

“This IPO represents more than just a listing. It’s a test of whether the market can recover and attract new investments,” noted a market expert.

The IPO may also pave the way for South Korea’s food sector to receive greater international attention, further supported by Paik’s personal brand and the K-culture wave.