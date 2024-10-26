Can Vantard’s Meme Index Fund challenge Ethereum and Sui?

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Vantard, a new player in the meme coin space, made a notable debut on 22 October 2024, with its first presale round raising $500,000 in minutes.

Advertisement Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

This launch has quickly positioned Vantard as a contender among other blockchain platforms, including Ethereum and Sui.

Advertisement

Unlike traditional cryptocurrencies, Vantard offers a unique value proposition through its Meme Index Fund (MIF), focusing on spot purchases of memecoins and building a diversified portfolio that taps into the growing popularity of meme assets.

Vantard presale raise

Copy link to section

Vantard’s second presale round, which commenced on 24 October, has already attracted significant attention.

Priced at $0.00010 per VTARD token at the time of writing, the next stage will see an increment to $0.00011.

The project raised $59,829.01 in its initial phase, offering investors a chance to gain early access to a managed portfolio of the top-performing meme coins, including popular picks like POPCAT and WIF.

This curated approach sets it apart from other cryptocurrencies, offering a passive investment model that mirrors traditional financial products like ETFs.

Can Vantard’s Meme Index Fund compete with Ethereum’s dominance?

Copy link to section

Ethereum remains a benchmark in the blockchain space, with its smart contract capabilities and extensive developer community driving innovation.

At present, Ethereum’s price has seen an 8% increase over the past week, renewing market optimism for a potential rally to $20,000.

Ethereum’s robust ecosystem, supported by layer-2 solutions like rollups, makes it a popular choice for a wide range of decentralised applications (dApps).

While Vantard may not match Ethereum’s scalability and versatility, its focus on the meme coin sector provides a specialised investment option that could appeal to a different demographic.

The ability to redeem VTARD tokens for underlying assets allows investors to take advantage of the potential 1,000x returns seen in this niche market.

Sui’s scalability focus faces competition from Vantard

Copy link to section

Sui, another emerging blockchain, aims to differentiate itself through high scalability and low-latency performance.

It uses the Move programming language to deliver secure and efficient smart contracts, which are particularly attractive for gaming, finance, and other decentralised applications.

Analysts anticipate Sui’s potential for a 5-8x growth over the next year, driven by strategic partnerships and a growing ecosystem.

Vantard’s strategy of offering an index-like investment approach in the meme coin market could draw attention away from platforms like Sui, especially among those looking for simpler investment options.

By managing a diversified meme coin portfolio, Vantard presents a straightforward opportunity to capture gains from a sector that has seen rapid growth.

This makes it an intriguing option for those interested in capturing upside potential without the need to navigate complex blockchain ecosystems.

Vantard’s focus on memecoin supercycle

Copy link to section

The concept of a meme coin supercycle underpins Vantard’s approach, where it aims to capitalise on the surge in value of meme-based assets.

This theory suggests that meme coins could outperform traditional cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum during this cycle, potentially driving the market to a valuation of $1 trillion.

With meme tokens currently valued at approximately $60 billion, Vantard’s investment model could provide an accessible gateway into this anticipated growth trend.

Is Vantard a better option for passive investors?

Copy link to section

For traditional finance (TradFi) investors accustomed to index funds and ETFs, Vantard offers a familiar model in the volatile world of crypto.

The managed nature of its portfolio allows investors to benefit from the meme coin sector without needing to identify individual tokens.

This ease of access mirrors products like BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust, providing a new pathway for exposure to high-risk, high-reward assets.

While Ethereum continues to attract those building on blockchain technology and Sui offers a technically robust platform for specialised applications, Vantard’s Meme Index Fund could be a strategic choice for those looking to diversify into a rapidly growing segment with less effort.