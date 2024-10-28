Why has Indonesia blocked the sale of Apple’s iPhone 16?

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Indonesia has blocked Apple Inc. from selling its newly launched iPhone 16 in the country, citing the company’s failure to meet domestic investment regulations.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy halted the sale of the flagship device on October 25, according to the Ministry of Industry, due to non-compliance with the country’s local content requirement.

iPhone 16 blocked due to unmet investment commitments

Indonesia’s regulations mandate that 40% of smartphone content must be produced locally to secure market access — a requirement Apple has yet to fulfill through its Indonesian arm, PT Apple Indonesia.

While Apple has invested 1.5 trillion rupiah ($95 million) in the country, this falls short of its 1.7 trillion rupiah ($107 million) commitment, the ministry reported.

Apple’s developer academies fall short of localization goals

Instead of establishing a local manufacturing plant, Apple has focused on setting up developer academies to nurture local talent and create a pool of app developers.

However, the Indonesian government maintains that this effort does not align with the mandatory content regulations required for product launches in the country.

9,000 iPhone 16 units enter Indonesia through unofficial means

The Ministry of Industry also confirmed that 9,000 iPhone 16 devices have already entered Indonesia, brought in by travelers or delivered through postal services.

These units, however, are only permitted for personal use and are not authorized for sale or trading, leaving Apple’s official launch on hold until compliance is achieved.

Apple’s challenges in penetrating Indonesia’s lucrative mobile market

With a population of 270 million and 350 million active mobile connections, Indonesia offers immense potential for smartphone manufacturers. However, stringent local content rules pose hurdles for global tech companies.

Apple’s situation underscores the difficulties of balancing centralized production strategies with market-specific localization demands.

Global success contrasts with regional hurdles

The block on iPhone 16 sales in Indonesia contrasts with Apple’s success in other markets.

In China, Apple recently reported robust demand for its latest devices, despite a slowing global economy.

But the setback in Indonesia could limit Apple’s access to Southeast Asia’s growing consumer base, known for its rising middle class and increasing appetite for premium smartphones.

Can Apple unlock the Indonesian market?

Apple’s next steps may involve revisiting its investment plans or forging partnerships with local manufacturers to meet Indonesia’s local content requirements.

However, establishing production in the country could be challenging, given Apple’s preference for manufacturing hubs in China and India.

For now, Apple’s developer academies serve as a placeholder, but further investment may be necessary to regain access to the Indonesian market.