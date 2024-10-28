SEC postpones Ripple appeal to 2025 amid increasing crypto case backlog

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

The ongoing legal dispute between Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to extend into 2025.

The SEC recently requested an extension to submit its main brief, further delaying the proceedings, with a new filing deadline set for January 2025.

Legal analyst Fred Rispoli suggests that this delay is more than just procedural; he points to the SEC’s limited resources and extensive cryptocurrency agenda as contributing factors.

Rispoli believes the case may evolve into a lengthy “battle of briefs,” with both parties focusing on written submissions rather than live arguments in court, potentially delaying oral arguments until late 2025.

Is the SEC under pressure in the Ripple case?

The SEC’s request for an additional extension indicates that the regulator may be overextended, struggling to manage its numerous ongoing cryptocurrency cases.

Legal experts argue that the delay in Ripple’s appeal suggests the SEC is grappling with how to prioritize its cases amid limited resources.

Although former SEC attorney Marc Fagel countered Rispoli’s interpretation by stating that the deadline extension falls within typical timelines and does not imply any official delay, the postponement highlights the complex legal and logistical challenges the SEC faces in cryptocurrency enforcement.

Legal professionals predict that Ripple’s appeal will concentrate on written arguments rather than in-court testimony, potentially resulting in a back-and-forth exchange of legal briefs.

This development reduces the likelihood of an immediate resolution and shifts the focus to each side’s submitted arguments.

Oral arguments in the case, anticipated for late 2025, will provide both Ripple and the SEC an opportunity to refine and bolster their legal positions as they progress through the appeals process.

How could new laws and SEC leadership affect Ripple?

Fred Rispoli also speculates on how potential new legislation might impact Ripple’s standing in this legal struggle.

If a new law were enacted by 2026 that explicitly addresses Ripple’s classification, it could shift the trajectory of the case.

Conversely, if legislation remains vague regarding Ripple’s status, the appellate court could remand the case to the trial court for further clarification.

Furthermore, Rispoli projects that current SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, a vocal advocate for tighter cryptocurrency regulation, is unlikely to remain in his position by 2026.

A change in SEC leadership could have significant implications for Ripple’s legal outlook, potentially altering the regulator’s stance or strategy in the case.

Potential outcomes of the Ripple case

The implications of Ripple’s legal battle with the SEC extend beyond the company itself, influencing the broader cryptocurrency landscape.

Should Ripple successfully counter the SEC’s claims, it could set a legal precedent for other blockchain and cryptocurrency entities, providing a template for challenging regulatory scrutiny.

Conversely, a favorable ruling for the SEC may reinforce the agency’s position in its broader regulatory initiatives, potentially tightening restrictions on cryptocurrency-related businesses in the US.

The outcome will likely impact not only Ripple but also future cases involving digital assets.

As the appeal moves forward, market analysts and legal experts will closely monitor the strategies employed by both parties.

Ripple’s case underscores the evolving dynamics of cryptocurrency regulation, with each legal decision potentially shaping the market’s direction and regulatory framework.