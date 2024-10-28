Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

The Phantom Wallet, a leading non-custodial wallet on the Solana blockchain, has resolved recent downtime issues that affected its services during the highly anticipated Grass Airdrop One.

Advertisement Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

Earlier today, Phantom reported an “uptime incident” that left some users experiencing inaccurate account balances and disrupted services, raising concerns within the Solana community.

Advertisement

The Phantom Wallet issue resolved

Copy link to section

To manage the situation, Phantom’s team advised users to disregard any simulation errors and utilize decentralized applications (dApps) for urgent transactions.

“If you are in urgent need of making a transaction, please ignore simulation errors and try using a dapp,” the company communicated via X.

The reassurance that “your funds are safe” was a critical message as users navigated the challenges of accessing their accounts.

Fortunately, Phantom’s services were restored shortly after, with the team reporting that most functionalities were operational once again.

In a follow-up message, the Phantom team expressed gratitude for user patience and emphasized their commitment to monitoring the situation closely. “We appreciate everyone’s patience. We’re taking all necessary steps to prevent issues like this in the future,” they stated.

This downtime was not an isolated incident for Phantom Wallet, as it has faced several similar outages throughout 2024.

Earlier in February, the wallet experienced delays in updating token balances, and again in August, users reported issues with account visibility.

Despite these challenges, the team has been proactive in addressing and resolving the incidents quickly.

Grass token airdrop

Copy link to section

Phantom’s uptime incident coincided with the Grass token airdrop, which distributed 10% of the total GRASS token supply.

As excitement surrounding the airdrop peaked, the volume of transactions surged, overwhelming Phantom’s backend infrastructure.

Many users took to social media to express their frustration as the wallet’s status page indicated a major issue, leading to speculation about a broader outage across the Solana ecosystem.

Despite the wallet’s temporary disruptions, the Solana network itself maintained 100% uptime.

While the Grass Airdrop One showcased significant user interest—with reports indicating that over 2 million users sought to trade their newly acquired GRASS tokens—the Phantom Wallet incident serves as a reminder of the technical hurdles that can arise during major events.

Notably, while Phantom Wallet is back online and functioning smoothly, the recent downtime underscores the importance of robust infrastructure as the demand for decentralized services increases.

The community looks forward to the wallet’s ongoing improvements and stability as it navigates the complexities of the rapidly changing crypto environment.