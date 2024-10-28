What to expect from Indian markets ahead of the Diwali festive week

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

As the festive week approaches, Indian equity markets are showing signs of recovery after five consecutive days of declines.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex surged 856 points (1.08%) to reach 80,258.63, while the Nifty50 climbed 236 points (0.98%) to 24,417 by 10:40 AM.

These gains provide some relief for investors, primarily driven by ICICI Bank, which reported stronger-than-expected profits for the September quarter due to robust loan demand.

However, it’s important to note that the Nifty50 has experienced a nearly 8% drop from its record high in late September, largely due to sustained foreign investor outflows.

Investors are redirecting funds to China, where recent stimulus measures have made the market more appealing.

Festive week: a crucial time for market sentiment

The recent downturn in the Indian markets has been exacerbated by persistent foreign selling, with foreign institutional investors (FIIs) being net sellers for the past 20 sessions.

Analysts attribute this shift to a focus on China’s economic stimulus, which has drawn investor interest away from Indian equities.

Additionally, disappointing corporate earnings have further dampened market sentiment.

With Diwali, the most auspicious festival for Hindus, just around the corner, market participants will closely monitor indicators for a potential rebound.

Sameet Chavan, Head of Research at Angel One, highlights the importance of this festive week for gauging market sentiment.

He notes that while daily charts may not reflect the full extent of the market’s challenges, weekly and monthly trends show significant distortions, suggesting further corrections could follow.

Key support levels to watch include the August lows near 23,900, with additional supports at 23,750 and 23,400.

Banking sector shines amid market volatility

In contrast to the broader market struggles, the banking sector offers a glimmer of hope.

ICICI Bank’s robust performance has exceeded profit expectations, aided by strong loan growth. HDFC Bank’s solid earnings further bolster confidence in this sector.

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, notes that the flight to quality is likely to continue, with banking majors like ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank presenting a favorable risk-reward scenario for investors seeking stability during turbulent times.

Globally, the decline in crude oil prices due to recent Israeli airstrikes, which avoided key Iranian oil fields, may provide some relief for the Indian economy.

However, uncertainties surrounding the upcoming US presidential elections are likely to weigh on global sentiment, adding complexity to the market outlook.

Hardik Matalia, Derivative Analyst at Choice Broking, suggests that the Nifty could find immediate support at 24,150, with resistance levels at 24,300, 24,400, and 24,500. He emphasizes the need for a cautious approach as volatility may persist.

As we head into the Diwali festive week, investors will be keenly watching market movements for signs of recovery amid foreign outflows and mixed corporate earnings.

The performance of the banking sector, combined with global economic factors, will play a critical role in shaping the market’s trajectory in the coming days.