Apple announces new iMac with latest M4 chip: everything you need to know

Apple has introduced a refreshed iMac featuring its latest M4 chip, marking the tech giant’s continued push into artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities across its product lineup.

Priced from $1,299, the new iMac will be available for purchase from Nov. 8.

The launch follows Apple’s recent release of new iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods in September, making this iMac the final major product announcement for the year.

As Apple expands the reach of AI, the M4-powered iMac is set to make everyday tasks more efficient and offers multiple upgrades, from vibrant new colors to support for additional 6K displays.

Apple’s AI capabilities broadened with M4 iMac

In the June quarter, Apple’s Mac division reported $7 billion in sales, a 2% year-on-year increase.

Now, with the M4 chip, Apple’s new iMac integrates enhanced AI functionality, similar to recent updates in iPhones and iPads.

“Apple Intelligence,” a set of new features, enables users to rewrite, proofread, or condense text on their computers.

For instance, users can refine email drafts with AI-driven suggestions, making communications more professional and precise.

Typing to Siri is now also available, adding more flexibility in user interactions.

Apple plans an additional update to Apple Intelligence in December, incorporating OpenAI’s ChatGPT into its writing and Siri tools.

This rollout aligns with the tech giant’s ambition to make AI an integral part of its user experience, competing against Google’s Bard and Microsoft’s AI-enhanced Bing.

Enhanced display options

The new iMac, maintaining its 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, introduces an anti-reflective “nano-texture” option that minimizes glare, an advantage for professionals and creatives working under varying lighting conditions.

With hues in green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, and classic silver, Apple offers a striking range of finishes.

This move brings continuity to Apple’s color-centric branding while also giving users more choices in customizing their workspaces.

Apple’s latest Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard have also received an upgrade. Both accessories now support USB-C charging, moving away from the older Lightning ports, aligning with EU regulations and industry trends toward universal charging standards.

M4 chip: speed and power efficiency

First introduced in the iPad Pro in May, the M4 chip is built using TSMC’s 3-nanometre manufacturing process, providing better graphics processing and enhanced AI functions.

According to Apple, the M4 uses half the power of its predecessor, the M2, released in 2022, thus improving battery life and overall efficiency for devices with high-performance demands.

The M4 chip enables smoother multitasking and faster load times for graphics-intensive applications, further distinguishing Apple’s Mac lineup from its competitors.

In line with professional demands, the updated iMac includes four USB-C ports, all supporting Thunderbolt 4, offering rapid data transfer speeds for large files, such as high-resolution videos and graphics.

Users can connect up to two additional 6K displays, meeting the requirements of creative professionals and tech enthusiasts alike who rely on multi-monitor setups for productivity.

Continued momentum for Apple’s hardware launches

Apple’s Mac family has consistently delivered strong returns, even as the iPhone remains the company’s most valuable product.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s chief marketer, teased additional announcements in the coming days, sparking speculation about further Mac updates.

This new iMac launch follows the release of iPhones, Watches, and AirPods, underlining Apple’s strategy to stagger major hardware launches throughout the year to sustain consumer interest.

Apple has highlighted the eco-friendly aspects of its latest products, including the iMac, which incorporates recycled materials and prioritizes energy efficiency.

With the M4 chip and Apple Intelligence, the tech giant aims to stay competitive in the fast-evolving AI market while maintaining a commitment to sustainability.

This combination could reinforce Apple’s position as a leader in consumer technology, especially as consumers seek devices that are both powerful and environmentally conscious.