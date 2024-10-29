Circle partners with HKT to drive blockchain loyalty solutions in Hong Kong

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Circle, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, has officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with HKT, a major technology, media, and telecommunications provider in Hong Kong.

Advertisement Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

According to a press statement jointly issued by the two firms, this strategic collaboration aims to explore the development of blockchain-based customer loyalty solutions tailored for merchants in the region.

Advertisement

Blockchain customer loyalty solutions for merchants in Hong Kong

Copy link to section

The partnership leverages Circle’s expertise in Web3 Services alongside HKT’s extensive merchant ecosystem and customer engagement capabilities.

By harnessing the power of blockchain technology, the two companies aim to create loyalty solutions that transform how consumers discover and interact with merchants, fostering more dynamic and socially engaging experiences.

Circle’s Web3 Services provides a comprehensive suite of enterprise-grade developer tools designed to streamline the blockchain experience for businesses.

Central to this offering are Circle’s Programmable Wallets, which enable established companies and startups alike to effectively utilize digital assets and smart contracts within their existing consumer and enterprise applications.

These tools not only enhance operational efficiency but also facilitate safer and more accessible blockchain integration.

Circle’s co-founder and CEO, Jeremy Allaire, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating,

“We are excited to collaborate with HKT to bring our Web3 Services to the forefront of customer loyalty innovation. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to helping businesses unlock the potential of blockchain technology to create value-driven customer experiences, redefining loyalty programs and providing merchants with the tools they need to thrive in the digital economy.”

Echoing this sentiment, Monita Leung, CEO of HKT Digital Ventures, emphasized the shared goal of driving innovation in fintech and the digital economy.

Monita Leung stated,

“At HKT, we are committed to driving innovation in fintech and the digital economy. We are delighted to collaborate with Circle. Their expertise in Web3 technology complements our strengths in customer engagement and merchant services. Together, we aim to deliver unique loyalty solutions that empower merchants to build deeper connections with their customers in Hong Kong.”

Circle exploring business opportunities in Asia

Copy link to section

This partnership marks a strategic initiative by Circle to explore business opportunities in Asia, particularly following the evolving regulatory landscape in Hong Kong.

As the digital economy continues to grow, Circle’s commitment to expanding its blockchain-based solutions aligns perfectly with HKT’s mission to enhance customer engagement and merchant services through innovative technologies.

The collaboration between Circle and HKT signifies a notable step forward in redefining customer loyalty programs within Hong Kong’s dynamic market.

By integrating blockchain technology into the customer loyalty framework, the two companies are set to create unique solutions that not only benefit merchants but also enrich consumer experiences, driving the future of customer engagement in the region.