Crypto prices today: Dogizen, Dogecoin accelerate as Bitcoin surpasses 71K

The cryptocurrency space displays renewed optimism with notable price surges.

Bitcoin (BTC) jumped to new highs as bulls pushed beyond $71K over the past day. That triggered significant actions in the altcoin market.

Dogizen (DOGIZEN) reflects this optimism with its flourishing presale, which remains around $400K to attain the target.

Introducing the first ICO on Telegram, Dogizen continues to grab investor attention due to its distinctiveness.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin continued to capitalize on Elon Musk’s obscure commendations.

The original meme token painted its daily chart green after soaring 15% in the past 24 hours.

Crypto market today

Bitcoin jumped from the intraday low of $67,545 to $71,475 intraday high after a 5% 24-hour surge.

Source – Coinmarketcap

Spot BTC ETF inflows, at $479.35 million as of 28 October, contribute to Bitcoin’s prevailing bullish strength.

Top altcoin mimicked Bitcoin’s movements, with Ethereum, Solana, and XRP gaining up to 7% within the past day.

Meanwhile, the meme token sector saw the most gains.

The market cap of all themed cryptocurrencies saw a 10% 24-hour increase to surpass $67 billion, according to Coingecko.

While Mog Coin, PEPE, and GOAT recorded significant surges, Dogecoin attracted the attention of investors due to Elon Musk’s continued support ahead of the US elections.

Elon Musk propels DOGE to 4-month peaks

The top meme token by market cap has soared to levels not seen over the last four months. Elon Musk’s impact drove Dogecoin to the new peaks.

DOGE price gained over 25% within the past 72 hours to $0.169 – a price mark last explored in June 2024.

The optimism emerged after Musk’s presence at Madison Square Gardens during a Trump rally.

Dogecoin momentum resurged after Elon Musk committed $2 trillion to American taxpayers through the Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E).

Also, Musk’s cryptic X post involving Dogecoin added to the enthusiasm.

The Tesla CEO merged his flexing photo with the Shiba Inu dog. DOGE fans took it as a confirmation of Elon Musk’s confidence in the meme asset.

DOGE trades at $0.1645, and the impressive daily trading volume suggests more upswings.

Continued uptrends could drive Dogecoin toward the resistance at $0.171. That could open the doors to the upside target at $0.192- a 17% jump from current prices.

Dogizen presale heats up

Dogizen is a new crypto project that promises to offer what Telegram-based games such as Catizen and Hamster Kombat have failed to deliver.

Dogizen boosts a massive potential, and its ongoing presale could testify to that. It has so far attracted $1,056,183 in funding from investors who trust in its future.

The project positioned itself to leverage big numbers. For instance, Dogizen taps Telegram’s over 950 million monthly users.

Also, it looks to grab a notable share of the $1 billion Telegram gaming valuation.

Furthermore, meme assets have proven vital in the crypto space.

DOGIZEN trades at $0.000074 per token and seems to have all it takes to 20x in the upcoming times.

You can learn more about Dogizen through their official website.