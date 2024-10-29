Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Dogecoin’s recent performance has injected optimism into the broader cryptocurrency market as the token approaches a pivotal resistance level.

The digital asset, which had stagnated near $0.1, has surged with growing bullish sentiment and increasing volume.

This upward trend hints at Dogecoin’s potential to break out and reach a target price of $0.15.

If momentum holds, a ‘golden cross’ formation may materialise on the charts, marking a strong upward signal for the token.

Meanwhile, other altcoins, including Brett (BRETT) and Ethena (ENA), are demonstrating similar positive signals, with some already achieving significant resistance zone breakouts.

Dogecoin’s price volatility

After weeks of low volatility, Dogecoin’s price has finally shown movement, breaking past its monthly low of $0.1.

This rise has fuelled bullish sentiment, with significant market participation indicating further potential growth.

Recently, Dogecoin’s trading volume has increased, reinforcing a potential breakout.

Analysts suggest that Dogecoin’s bullish indicators, including its price nearing a major resistance at $0.16, are setting it up for a 25% rise to $0.15.

With increased market confidence and a projected ‘golden cross’ – where a short-term moving average crosses above a long-term one – Dogecoin’s momentum could intensify.

The On-Balance Volume (OBV), which has held steady through market fluctuations, indicates strong support.

A close above $0.165 may create a runway for Dogecoin to reach $0.185, potentially paving the way to surpass $0.2.

Brett price reclaims $0.1

Following Dogecoin’s lead, Brett (BRETT) has shown resilience by breaking out of a symmetrical triangle formation on the charts.

This move signals a fresh upswing, with Brett’s price reclaiming $0.1. Should the token hold this level, it is well-positioned to challenge the next resistance around $0.12.

Technical indicators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) support this bullish sentiment, maintaining an upward trajectory.

The OBV, echoing Brett’s consistent strength, has risen above the ascending support, signalling sustained demand.

As the token breaks resistance levels between $0.103 and $0.105, a rally beyond $0.12 could be in sight, setting a new trend as the market looks toward early November for further moves.

Ethena’s technicals point to a surge toward $0.5

Ethena (ENA) has steadily climbed with notable support from bullish technical indicators.

Consistent growth has placed the token in a positive range, nearing a crucial resistance within the $0.41 to $0.43 zone.

The MACD, a momentum indicator, shows selling pressure waning as the token edges toward a bullish crossover.

RSI readings reveal a bullish divergence, further signalling a potential upward breakout.

As the price approaches the top of a symmetrical triangle formation, Ethena seems primed to exceed $0.5 if this trend continues.

The market views this as a potential marker for a broader alt season, where lesser-known tokens often experience sharp price increases.

Ethena’s incremental gains suggest it could be among the key players if market conditions remain favourable.