Gold delivered in 10 minutes: BigBasket, Blinkit, and Swiggy tap into India’s Dhanteras rush

This Dhanteras, the first day that marks the festival of Diwali in India, quick-commerce platforms like BigBasket, Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto have introduced a novel service, offering customers gold and silver coins delivered within 10 minutes.

Generally, Dhanteras, one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar for buying precious metals, sees a surge in gold and silver purchases.

Capitalizing on this traditional Indian practice, these platforms aim to simplify purchases with doorstep delivery options in partnership with notable jewelers.

By leveraging these collaborations, platforms hope to cater to the seasonal demand and establish a new festive shopping trend.

Gold and silver delivery partnerships

BigBasket teams with Tanishq for silver, and gold coins: BigBasket offers Tanishq’s 999.9 purity Lakshmi Ganesh silver coins (10 g) and two 22K gold coins (1 g), featuring a Lakshmi motif, for rapid delivery this Diwali season.

Blinkit joins Joyalukkas, Malabar Gold & Diamonds: Blinkit’s Dhanteras range includes 24K Lakshmi gold coins and 99.9% Lakshmi Ganesh silver coins, with weights suitable for festive purchases.

Swiggy Instamart offers Jar, Muthoot Exim gold coins: Instamart has collaborated with Nek by Jar and Muthoot Exim, offering 24K gold coins (0.1 g to 1 g) and silver options in 5 g, 11.66 g, and 20 g from Malabar.

Zepto partners with Augmont, Malabar for festive metals: Zepto offers Malabar’s 999 purity silver coins and Augmont’s Banyan Tree 24K gold coin options, available for fast delivery.

Festivals drive the quick-commerce trend

Quick-commerce platforms have previously explored precious metal deliveries, particularly during Akshaya Tritiya, another auspicious Hindu festival.

Blinkit offered an Akshaya Tritiya kit with not only gold coins but also pooja essentials, catering to festive needs comprehensively.

Swiggy Instamart also included options for real and chocolate gold coins, highlighting a trend where quick commerce expands beyond everyday essentials to include high-value items during festive seasons.

What BigBasket, Blinkit, and Zepto are offering

BigBasket, traditionally known for food and perishables, has diversified its product range, venturing into the market for gold and silver coins.

With Tanishq, BigBasket provides coins featuring traditional motifs to enhance Diwali celebrations.

The platform’s Chief Buying and Merchandising Officer expressed the platform’s commitment to fulfilling customers’ festive needs within minutes, marking an effort to transform BigBasket into a go-to platform for varied Diwali essentials.

Beyond BigBasket, platforms like Blinkit and Zepto have positioned themselves as festive shopping destinations.

Blinkit’s collaborations with Malabar and Joyalukkas present customers with options for both gold and silver coins in multiple denominations, from 0.5 g to 10 g.

Zepto’s partnership with Malabar and Augmont enables it to provide exclusive 24K and 999 purity coins, which are popular among festive shoppers.

These platforms not only offer convenience but also high-quality metal options to meet traditional buying habits.

Swiggy Instamart, recognized for rapid grocery deliveries, has introduced a selection of gold coins in weights from 0.1 g to 1 g, alongside silver coins in multiple weights, all available in collaboration with Jar and Muthoot Exim.

This flexible weight range is designed to accommodate diverse buyer preferences, from minimal purchases to more substantial investments.

The partnership with Malabar, offering both real and symbolic coins, highlights the platform’s intent to attract a wide customer base.