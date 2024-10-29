Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

The GRASS token has experienced a remarkable surge, rising 27.25% in the past 24 hours to trade at $1.03.

Advertisement Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

This increase follows the completion of an extensive airdrop on the Solana network, which marked a significant milestone for the project and its community.

Advertisement

With trading volume soaring 125% to $280.94 million, the GRASS token has been gaining attention after it surpassed the psychological barrier of $1.

GRASS has overcome its Airdrop challenges

Copy link to section

Grass aims to revolutionize the web-crawling landscape, currently dominated by just two companies.

By harnessing the power of over 3 million users running nodes to scrape petabytes of data, Grass is creating the first user-owned knowledge graph of the entire internet.

This innovative approach is not only a technical achievement but also presents a unique value proposition in the rapidly evolving blockchain and AI space.

Despite technical challenges during the airdrop—most notably for users of the Phantom wallet, who faced difficulties accessing their tokens—the project has managed to secure the trust of its community.

The airdrop, designed to reward early supporters with 10% of the total supply (100 million GRASS), faced operational setbacks that sparked criticism and raised concerns about the project’s readiness.

Nevertheless, the distribution has concluded, and the tokens are now safely in the hands of participants.

The future outlook for GRASS token

Copy link to section

Technical analysis reveals a promising outlook for the GRASS token.

Following a massive bullish candle, the altcoin has maintained a sideways trend within a rising channel pattern, challenging short-term resistance levels.

Moreover, the GRASS token has recently been listed on major exchanges, including ByBit, Crypto.com, and KuCoin, contributing to its impressive growth of nearly 500% since its inception.

Following its peak price of $1.0512, the token’s current valuation positions it favourably for further gains, particularly with speculations of a potential listing on Binance.

Such a listing could trigger even greater interest and investment, leading to an explosive price increase.

In addition to its trading dynamics, Grass has introduced the Get Grass network, an AI-focused blockchain initiative aimed at redefining incentive structures by allowing users to share unused internet bandwidth.

This novel approach not only supports the growth of decentralized applications but also provides users with tangible rewards.

As the Solana network continues to showcase its reliability, maintaining 100% uptime during the GRASS airdrop, the broader market outlook remains positive.

Analysts are optimistic about the token’s trajectory, with the community eager to see if GRASS can indeed breach the coveted $1 threshold in the coming weeks.

As the excitement builds, the GRASS token stands poised to capture the attention of investors and enthusiasts alike.