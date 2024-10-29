GME token jumps 26% in 24 hours—here’s why

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

The GME token, a cryptocurrency tied to GameStop, experienced a 26.37% increase in price over the past day, signalling strong investor interest.

Advertisement Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

This sudden surge aligns closely with the 8.96% rise in GameStop Corporation’s stock price on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), where shares rose from $20.85 to $22.45 at the time of writing.

Advertisement

Many believe the token’s performance is linked to the upward trajectory of GameStop’s stock. With a significant volume of activity in both the equity and cryptocurrency markets, analysts are taking note, speculating on the potential for further growth.

GME token posts 20.2% increase over 24 hours

Copy link to section

The GME token showed a substantial 20.2% price rise within 24 hours, a clear recovery from recent market lows. At the beginning of October, the token was trading at $0.003226.

The price remained within a narrow band of $0.003669 and $0.002841 until October 13, when a surge in demand drove the price up to a peak of $0.005200.

Despite a 34% dip between October 14 and 25, the GME token regained strength, rising nearly 40.65% in the past four days alone.

Source: TradingView

GameStop Corporation’s stock price has also seen a notable shift, rebounding after a 12% drop earlier this month.

Starting October at $22.95, GameStop’s shares reached a low of $21.67 on October 16 before retesting the month’s lows on October 23.

An 8.91% spike yesterday, bolstered by a 24-hour trading volume of 40.724 million shares, has driven renewed investor interest.

The correlation between GameStop’s stock price movement and the GME token’s performance is apparent, as investor sentiment around the company extends to its associated digital assets.

Analysts eye potential for continued rally in GME token

Copy link to section

Several analysts predict that both GameStop’s stock and the GME token could continue to experience upward momentum.

Crypto expert Mikey Money has projected that GameStop’s stock could reach a range of $25 to $28 by the end of October.

This potential increase is expected to lift the GME token’s value as well, though some remain cautious, suggesting that an all-time high (ATH) may not be imminent.

Market factors influencing GME token’s outlook

Copy link to section

While the GME token has shown recent resilience, its performance remains tightly linked to GameStop’s stock volatility.

Market watchers have highlighted the influence of speculative buying pressure, which, combined with high trading volumes, has fuelled the token’s recent price movements.

If GameStop’s stock continues to rise, it could provide further tailwinds for the GME token, although market risks persist given the token’s dependency on equity performance.

Despite recent gains, the GME token’s future remains uncertain, with analysts expressing mixed views on its sustainability.

Some experts caution that the token’s reliance on GameStop’s stock trajectory could leave it vulnerable to market corrections.

Nevertheless, the token’s recent recovery suggests potential for continued gains if GameStop’s stock performs favourably.

As the market watches, the GME token could either stabilise or face renewed volatility in the days ahead.