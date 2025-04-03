Binance Coin (BNB) holds firm after Trump’s tariffs as VanEck files for BNB ETF

Binance Coin’s (BNB) price dropped to $584.99 following President Donald Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ reciprocal tariffs, but has since recovered above $593 at press time.

This resilience stands out in a market rattled by economic uncertainty, hinting at underlying strengths tied to BNB’s role in the Binance ecosystem and recent developments that could shape its future.

Impact of Donald Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs

Trump’s tariffs sent shockwaves through global markets, unsettling even cryptocurrencies, which are often seen as a buffer against traditional financial volatility.

While Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP have struggled to bounce back, BNB’s quick recovery points to strong community support and its utility as Binance’s native token.

Traders use Binance Coin (BNB) for discounted fees and exclusive services on the world’s largest crypto exchange, giving it a practical edge that helps stabilize its value during turbulent times.

VanEck filed for a BNB ETF in the US

On March 31, 2025, VanEck, a prominent investment firm, filed to establish a trust entity for a proposed BNB exchange-traded fund in Delaware.

VanEck BNB ETF entity registration filing with Delaware’s Department of State

If approved, this would be the first US-based BNB ETF, and it would let investors tap into Binance Coin without owning it directly, potentially drawing in institutional money and boosting adoption.

Notably, VanEck’s track record with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs adds weight to this move, marking it as a significant step for BNB’s mainstream appeal.

Binance Coin price technical analysis

Despite the upbeat BNB news, BNB’s price hasn’t soared as some might expect.

Technical signals paint a cautious picture, with the Aroon indicator showing a bearish tilt with its Down line at 92.86% far outpacing the Up line at 35.71%.

Other metrics, like a fading Awesome Oscillator and a slipping Money Flow Index, suggest weakening momentum and buying interest, hinting at possible dips toward $575.3 or even $532.6 if the downward pressure persists.

BNB price chart by TradingView

Market sentiment isn’t helping either. Data from Santiment shows a bearish Weighted Sentiment score, reflecting pessimism that could drag demand lower.

BNB Weighted Sentiment score by Santiment

Beyond market mechanics, Binance Charity’s recent actions add a human angle to BNB’s story.

Responding to a devastating earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand, the charity, backed by Binance co-founder CZ, pledged $1.5 million in BNB vouchers for affected users.

This move showcases BNB’s real-world utility and paints Binance as a socially responsible player, potentially winning over new supporters and enhancing the token’s reputation.

BNB price prediction

BNB has demonstrated resilience despite market turmoil triggered by Trump’s tariffs, managing to rebound while other cryptocurrencies struggle.

VanEck’s ETF filing offers a potential catalyst that could boost BNB’s status, but technical indicators suggest caution is warranted.

Bearish indicators and sour sentiment suggest a slide to $575 or below might loom if market conditions worsen.

Conversely, an ETF approval could ignite a rally, possibly pushing BNB to $637 or $728 as new investors pile in.