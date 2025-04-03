Crypto prices on April 3: BTC at $83K, TRUMP biggest loser

The cryptocurrency market was in the red on Thursday.

Bitcoin plunged to $82,000 following President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff announcement, which sent shockwaves through financial markets.

During his ‘Liberation Day’ speech, Trump unveiled aggressive reciprocal tariffs, calling them a long-overdue correction to trade imbalances.

The measures include a 26% tariff on Indian imports, 20% on European Union goods, and 34% on Chinese exports, fueling fears of escalating global trade tensions.

The global crypto market cap stands at $2.68 trillion, reflecting a 1.53% decline in the past day.

However, 24-hour trading volume surged 65.51% to $129.84 billion.

Bitcoin (BTC) price today

Copy link to section

Bitcoin traded at $83,576.32, down close to 1.36% in the past 24 hours.

The coin’s 24-hour trading range was between $82,182.32 and $88,466.

Bitcoin’s market dominance rose slightly to 61.88%, up 0.11% from the previous day.

Ethereum (ETH) price today

Copy link to section

Ethereum briefly dropped below $1,800 on Thursday before recovering and reclaiming the level.

The token was down around 3% to trade at $1,822.16.

The intraday low and high were $1,782.76 and $1,951.18.

XRP and SOL price today

Copy link to section

XRP also slipped below the $2 mark after Trump’s announcement.

At the time of writing, XRP was down 2% to trade at $2.05.

In the past seven days, the coin has gone down around 14%.

Solana (SOL) was down over 3% to trade at around $120.

The coin hit an intraday low of $116.98 and a high of $135.70

Top crypto gainers and losers

Copy link to section

Raydium (RAY) led the gainers’ list, surging 8.00% in the past 24 hours to trade at $1.87.

EOS (EOS) also posted significant gains, rising 5.66% to $0.8449, as buying interest increased.

Story (IP) climbed 3.91%, reaching $4.44, despite some fluctuations.

Tezos (XTZ) followed closely, gaining 3.70% to trade at $0.6732.

Kaia (KAIA) rounded out the top gainers, posting a 2.53% increase to $0.1059, showing resilience in a bearish market.

On the losing side, OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) suffered the biggest drop, falling 9.97% in the last 24 hours to $9.31.

The token faced heavy selling pressure, making it the worst performer of the day.

Bonk (BONK) also struggled, sliding 9.25% to $0.00001122.

Ethena (ENA) declined 7.56%, now trading at $0.3351.

Cronos (CRO) saw a 7.25% drop, falling to $0.09936.

Broader crypto price action

Copy link to section

Cardano (ADA) experienced a decline, dropping by 3.00% to $0.6510.

Chainlink (LINK) also saw a decrease, falling by 3.95% to $13.20.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) witnessed a slight decrease, dropping by 0.82% to $303.14.

Dai (DAI) remained stable, with no change (0.00%) at $1.00.

Cosmos (ATOM) saw an increase, rising by 1.81% to $4.43.

Celestia (TIA) experienced a significant decrease, declining by 5.60% to $2.93.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) decreased slightly, falling by 1.59% to $31.35.

Decentraland (MANA) declined, dropping by 3.44% to $0.2415. Compound (COMP) saw a marginal increase, rising by 0.50% to $45.57.

Chiliz (CHZ) experienced a decline, dropping by 3.94% to $0.04104.

Dash (DASH) also saw a decrease, falling by 2.13% to $21.86. Basic Attention Token (BAT) witnessed a decline, dropping by 3.39% to $0.1327.

Decred (DCR) experienced a decrease, falling by 1.66% to $11.03.

DigiByte (DGB) saw a significant increase, climbing by 6.09% to $0.009149.

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) experienced a decrease, declining by 3.26% to $0.001196.

Dent (DENT) saw a decline, dropping by 4.82% to $0.0006667. Bitcoin Gold (BTG) saw an increase, climbing by 1.85% to $0.5283.

BitShares (BTS) experienced a decrease, falling by 1.13% to $0.0009323.

BytomDAO (BTM) saw a substantial decrease, dropping by 9.50% to $0.001508.