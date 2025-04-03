President Trump to host El Salvador’s Bukele on April 14: discussion could revolve around border security, trade and Bitcoin

US President Donald Trump will host El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele at the White House on April 14, with talks expected to centre on cooperation around border security, criminal deportation, and a possible on Bitcoin.

The invitation follows Trump’s public praise of Bukele’s ongoing efforts to clamp down on organised crime and his administration’s willingness to house criminals deported from the US in El Salvador’s new mega-prison.

US deportations and gangs

Copy link to section

Bukele has garnered international attention for jailing nearly 2% of El Salvador’s population in a sweeping crackdown on criminal gangs, particularly MS-13 and Tren de Aragua.

His controversial tactics, including transporting prisoners in chains to a high-security facility, have sparked global debate.

However, they have earned him support from Trump, who has linked El Salvador’s security model to broader US interests in regional stability and deportation policy.

In a formal letter dated April 1 and shared by Bukele on X, Trump commended his Salvadoran counterpart for helping facilitate the repatriation of US-deported criminals.

The letter highlighted El Salvador’s willingness to accommodate gang members in its supermax prison as a crucial element in deepening bilateral cooperation.

This move aligns with Trump’s tougher stance on immigration and criminal repatriation.

The president has emphasised removing undocumented gang members from the US, and El Salvador’s new facility offers a solution that reduces the domestic burden while enhancing regional cooperation.

Bitcoin and crypto talks

Copy link to section

While crime and border security are expected to dominate the formal agenda, both leaders have shown increasing interest in Bitcoin, adding a financial layer to the upcoming talks.

El Salvador, under Bukele, holds more than 6,100 BTC as part of its national reserves, after becoming the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender in 2021.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has initiated a National Bitcoin Reserve, composed of seized digital assets from criminal operations.

Although details remain limited, the shared focus could set the stage for potential dialogue on cryptocurrency regulation, blockchain collaboration, and even US-Salvadoran digital asset partnerships.

No additional world leaders have been invited to the meeting, suggesting the bilateral scope may allow for more detailed discussions beyond security.

These could include financial cooperation and the alignment of crypto policies, especially as both administrations navigate the global push for digital asset oversight.

Tariffs and trade ties

Copy link to section

With recent tariffs imposed on several Latin American nations, El Salvador is expected to raise trade-related concerns during the meeting.

Bukele’s government may seek relief from new duties on exports to the US, which remains El Salvador’s largest trading partner.

The Central American nation’s economy is heavily reliant on exports of textiles, coffee, and sugar.

Improved trade terms or exemptions could offer a boost to El Salvador’s manufacturing and agricultural sectors.

This potential shift would also align with Trump’s broader regional strategy of encouraging investment and cooperation with compliant governments.

In recent months, El Salvador has strengthened its economic links with the US through security and migration cooperation.

Further talks could explore trade incentives in exchange for continued support with deportation logistics and regional anti-gang operations.